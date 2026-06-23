CORRECTING and REPLACING Peachtree Group Expands Distribution Network Through Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release issued June 23, 2026 at 8:55 am ET with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

Peachtree Group has engaged with Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions to expand investor access to its alternative investment offerings through Goldman Sachs’ custody solutions platform. Share

The updated release reads:

PEACHTREE GROUP EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK THROUGH GOLDMAN SACHS CUSTODY SOLUTIONS

Peachtree Group (“Peachtree”) has engaged with Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions (“GSCS”) to expand investor access to its alternative investment offerings through Goldman Sachs’ custody solutions platform.

Peachtree's investment products will be made available on the GSCS platform, offering registered investment advisors (RIAs) and their clients with streamlined access to Peachtree’s differentiated real estate and credit strategies.

“This expansion in distribution marks a key milestone in making Peachtree’s private commercial real estate strategies more accessible to independent advisors,” said Brian Cho, president and senior vice president of investor relations and operations at Peachtree. “Through Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions, advisors can now access our offerings on an institutional-grade custody platform with integrated onboarding, reporting and scalable operations for their high-net-worth clients.”

GSCS is a modern, digital-forward custodial platform that delivers institutional-grade capabilities and enhanced flexibility for sophisticated investors. This expansion supports Peachtree’s commitment to innovation in capital markets and its focus on leveraging best-in-class platforms to enhance investor experience, transparency and access.

Peachtree, a leading commercial real estate investment firm with over $10 billion in committed capital under management, continues to expand its distribution channels to meet growing demand for alternative investments.

The firm’s investment vehicles are available through leading alternative investment platforms, including iCapital, SEI marketplaces and CAIS, providing a broader range of investors with access to Peachtree’s vertically integrated platform spanning private credit, real estate development and special situations investing.

About Peachtree Group

Peachtree Group is a vertically integrated investment management firm specializing in identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in dislocated markets, anchored by commercial real estate. Today, the company manages billions in capital across acquisitions, development and lending, augmented by services designed to protect, support and grow its investments. For more information, visit www.peachtreegroup.com.