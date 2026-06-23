Gridline Announces Strategic Integration With Hamilton Lane, Expanding Private Markets Benchmarking Capabilities

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gridline, the turnkey platform wealth management firms rely on to manage the private markets lifecycle, today announced a strategic partnership and technology integration with Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE), a leading global private markets investment firm.

Drawing on Hamilton Lane’s extensive proprietary private markets data, Gridline has enhanced its AI-powered diligence solution, AltComply, with a new benchmarking engine. Hamilton Lane’s dataset offers one of the most comprehensive and timely views of the private markets.

Launched in March 2026, AltComply helps registered investment advisors (RIAs), multi-family offices and private banks scale private markets diligence without sacrificing judgment, regulatory defensibility or speed. Through AltComply’s integration with Hamilton Lane, wealth managers, investment teams and compliance organizations can benchmark fund managers against relevant peer groups and vintage-year cohorts, gain historical performance context and support more informed due diligence decisions.

“One of the most important steps in institutional-quality due diligence is understanding how a fund manager's performance compares against relevant peers over time,” said Peter Bilali, Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder of Gridline. “Without that context, investors are often flying blind when evaluating managers. AltComply's new capabilities help close the gap and enable investment teams to scale investment diligence while preserving judgment and maintaining a defensible audit trail.”

The integration represents the latest expansion of Gridline's end-to-end private markets platform, which enables RIAs, multi-family offices and private banks to build, manage and scale private market investment programs with institutional rigor.

By integrating Hamilton Lane's fund level benchmarking into AltComply's AI-powered diligence workflow, investment teams can continuously extract and update manager performance while gaining deeper insight into manager performance relative to peers. Compliance teams gain a comprehensive private market investment repository that supports standardization of processes, reductions in regulatory risk and repeatable diligence at scale, based on Gridline analysis. The result is a more efficient, centralized diligence process that saves firms an average of 10 hours per fund evaluated with AltComply—unlocking firm-wide capabilities to evaluate private market opportunities with greater context, confidence and speed.

“Partnering with Gridline allows us to seamlessly integrate our private markets benchmarking capabilities into advisors’ existing workflows, further advancing our goal of providing clients with the information they need to make strategic investment decisions,” said Griff Norville, Head of Technology Solutions at Hamilton Lane. “By combining cutting-edge technology with differentiated private markets data, wealth managers and investment teams are better equipped to build more sophisticated portfolios and deliver solutions their clients can trust.”

Existing AltComply users will receive access to the new benchmarking capabilities, while firms interested in exploring the platform can request trial access. For more information on Gridline and its mission to set a new standard for how private markets operate, please visit gridline.co.

About Gridline

Gridline is a turnkey, end-to-end platform purpose-built for structuring, launching, and managing private market strategies with institutional rigor. The company works with Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs), multi-family offices, and private banks to help them differentiate through white-labeled private market investment programs. By rebuilding private markets infrastructure from the ground up on a proprietary ledger, Gridline replaces fragmented tools and manual workflows with a single, integrated platform spanning diligence, execution, administration, and reporting. The result is greater consistency, transparency, and control, making it easier for advisory firms to scale alternatives as a core part of their business. Gridline Advisors, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor registered with the State of Georgia. This is not an offer to buy or sell securities. For more information, visit gridline.co.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 785 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $141.8 billion in discretionary assets and $905.3 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of March 31, 2026. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn.