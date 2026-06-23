LiveRamp Partners with Adobe to Bring Commerce Purchase Data into GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leader in data collaboration, today announced a new integration with Adobe GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks (CMNs), making commerce purchase data available through LiveRamp’s platform for use in Adobe’s agentic content supply chain — enabling brands to build and launch more targeted campaigns within commerce media networks.

CMNs have emerged as one of the fastest-growing advertising channels, giving brands direct access to high-intent shoppers at the moment of purchase. Yet most networks face a compounding challenge: scaling creative production for existing advertisers while activating the far larger base of brands selling through their platform who have never run a single ad. Adobe GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks addresses this gap — for campaigns built on this platform, the LiveRamp integration enhances their targeting and effectiveness.

“Commerce Media Networks own incredible purchase intelligence but turning that into personalized ads at scale has always been the hard part. Now CMNs can leverage AI to match the right ad to the right moment — at scale, on brand, and without operational overhead — to further increase marketing performance,” said Nichole Giamona, Head of Product, Adobe GenStudio. “As CMNs rapidly become a cornerstone of marketers’ strategies, this solution helps networks to scale cutting-edge service and capabilities to their customers, giving them unprecedented control over content, targeting, and personalization.”

LiveRamp’s commerce media networks data works alongside Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration within GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks, enabling commerce media networks to build targeted customer cohorts from real purchase behavior and scale relevant content to engage with those cohorts across the entire media ecosystem. Rather than relying on modeled audiences, brands can customize AI-generated creative for specific customer segments, defined by what people have actually bought.

“To win in a crowded market, commerce media networks must continue evolving their capabilities to include the scale of AI, as well as the powerful creative personalization it powers,” said Travis Clinger, Chief Connectivity & Ecosystem Officer and GM, International at LiveRamp. “With this new capability to extend the applicability of data, as well as amplify the importance of consumer touchpoints with Adobe’s creative and customer leadership and LiveRamp’s insights and network, brands will have more power than ever before to create impactful marketing.”

For more information on Adobe GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks, visit here.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is shaping the future of responsible data collaboration between the world’s leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators. As consumers embrace new AI-driven experiences, the LiveRamp data collaboration network exponentially expands the breadth and accuracy of the data on which marketing AI capabilities operate, powering deeper customer insight and measurable performance on a global scale.

LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.