Walmart to Acquire Vibe.co to Expand Access to Connected TV Advertising

BENTONVILLE, Ark. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart and Vibe.co today announced they have entered into an agreement under which Walmart will acquire Vibe.co, a self-serve, connected TV (CTV) advertising platform designed to simplify advertising for small and mid-sized businesses (SMB) and mid-market brands. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration or early termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition advances Walmart’s strategy to build more accessible, full-funnel advertising solutions through Walmart Connect, its commerce media business. By combining Vibe.co’s self-serve CTV platform with Walmart’s commerce audiences, closed-loop measurement and growing media ecosystem, including VIZIO, Walmart Connect aims to help more advertisers launch CTV campaigns and better measure their business impact.

“Walmart Connect is focused on making commerce media more accessible, more measurable and easier to activate for advertisers of all sizes,” said Ryan Mayward, GM and Senior Vice President, Walmart Connect U.S. “Vibe.co has created a purpose-built platform that simplifies streaming TV advertising, and together, we can help more businesses connect with customers across streaming environments while measuring the impact of those campaigns through Walmart’s commerce capabilities.”

Vibe.co’s platform offers self-serve campaign activation, direct supply partner integrations, proprietary advertising technology and performance-driven optimization that helps advertisers access premium connected TV inventory more efficiently. The combination is expected to support broader adoption of the CTV ad media among advertisers across Walmart Connect, and the broader connected TV ecosystem, particularly among SMB and mid-market advertisers, including Walmart’s third-party marketplace sellers. The platform can deliver easier campaign activation, greater transparency and stronger measurement between media investment and commerce outcomes.

“Vibe.co was built as the self-serve platform for performance and ecommerce marketers to run streaming TV the way they run paid social: measurable, fast to launch, and optimized for better outcomes,” said Arthur Querou, Co-Founder and CEO, Vibe.co. “Joining Walmart gives us the opportunity to accelerate that mission and bring performance TV advertising to one of the most powerful commerce media ecosystems in the market.”

Advertisers continue to navigate a fragmented media landscape where CTV can deliver reach and impact but often remains complex and costly to buy. Walmart Connect and Vibe.co aim to reduce friction across planning, targeting, ad content creation, activation, measurement and optimization, making CTV more accessible to advertisers without large media teams or specialized resources.

This transaction builds on Walmart Connect’s existing solutions and continued investments to make commerce media easier to access and manage, including recent partnerships with Magnite, Yahoo DSP, and Google DV360. Combined with Walmart’s acquisition of VIZIO, Vibe.co strengthens Walmart Connect’s ability to deliver simplified activation, enhanced targeting and measurable outcomes across its growing CTV ecosystem.

Walmart Connect and Vibe.co remain committed to operating within an open and collaborative advertising ecosystem, working with broadcasters, publishers, supply-side platforms (SSPs), measurement providers and technology partners across the industry. Existing partner relationships remain an important part of Walmart Connect’s advertising strategy. The acquisition is intended to expand advertiser choice and accessibility, not limit how advertisers or partners engage with Walmart Connect’s media ecosystem.

Following the close of the transaction, Vibe.co CEO and Co-Founder Arthur Querou, CTO and Co-Founder Franck Tetzlaff, and the broader Vibe.co team are expected to join Walmart Connect to help maintain business momentum, support a seamless integration and continue serving Vibe’s advertisers, publishers and technology partners. Their expertise in connected TV, self-serve activation and performance advertising will serve as valuable additions to the Walmart team.

The parties expect the transaction to close by the end of fiscal year 2027. Walmart does not expect the transaction to have any impact to FY27 sales and operating income growth guidance, as previously provided.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

About Vibe.co

Vibe.co is a self-serve, connected TV advertising platform designed to make streaming TV advertising more accessible, efficient and performance-driven for ecommerce brands, growth-stage businesses and SMBs. With more than 10,000 advertisers, advanced targeting, AI optimization and measurement capabilities, Vibe.co makes streaming TV advertising as accessible and accountable as digital.