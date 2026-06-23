Transfix and Highway Partner to Give Freight Brokers Built-In Carrier Vetting and Fraud Protection Inside the Transfix TMS

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transfix, a leading transportation management system (TMS) provider for freight brokers and 3PLs, today announced a partnership with Highway, the leading provider of Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, to embed Highway's carrier vetting directly into the Transfix TMS. The integration is available now to all Transfix TMS customers.

With the integration, brokerage operations and compliance teams can verify carrier legitimacy, insurance status, and authority to operate without leaving the Transfix TMS workflow. Highway's vetting runs automatically as carriers are sourced and onboarded, applying real-time fraud and compliance checks at the exact moment a load is being covered, when the risk of impersonation, double-brokering, and identity-based theft is highest.

The integration responds to a freight fraud landscape that has shifted significantly. Highway's 2025 Freight Fraud Index documented nearly 2 million fraudulent email attempts and 8.5 million spoofed phone numbers blocked over the year, alongside an industry-wide pivot from impersonation-based schemes to direct, legitimate theft. For freight brokers using the Transfix TMS, native Highway vetting eliminates the tool-switching and manual checks that have historically slowed carrier onboarding and left gaps that bad actors can exploit.

“Freight fraud has escalated past the point where disconnected tools can keep up. When we built the Transfix TMS, we wanted compliance and carrier vetting as a default, not an add-on. Highway is the leader in carrier identity, and this integration puts that protection inside the workflow our customers already use to move every load,” said Jonathan Salama, Co-Founder and CEO of Transfix.

“Brokers shouldn't have to choose between operating fast and staying safe. Embedding Highway directly into the Transfix TMS means every Transfix customer gets automated compliance and identity verification as a default, not as an extra step or another tool to manage. We are proud to partner with Transfix as they continue building more secure and accountable freight operations,” said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer.

About Transfix

Transfix, Inc. is a leading transportation technology company modernizing how freight moves. Built from over a decade of brokerage expertise, the Transfix TMS connects pricing, planning, and performance in one intelligent platform. Powered by AI-driven cost models, dynamic control panels, and real-time market insights, Transfix helps brokers and 3PLs price smarter, operate faster, and perform more profitably—all without piecing together multiple tools. From predictive rate forecasting to end-to-end load management, Transfix delivers the intelligence and automation brokers need to stay ahead in a dynamic market—while ensuring their data remains proprietary and secure.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By Automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit https://highway.com.