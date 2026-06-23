NSTA and STAC Partner to Empower Educators in the Age of AI

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) and the Science & Technology Advancement Center (STAC) have teamed up to provide science educators with high-quality professional learning focused on artificial intelligence (AI). Their new workshop, Sensemaking in the Age of AI: Empowering Critical Thinkers in Science Classrooms, will help educators build AI literacy, explore the implications of AI for teaching and learning, and develop strategies to support student sensemaking and critical thinking.

“AI literacy is not only about learning how to use new tools. It is about helping educators create classroom cultures where AI is used purposefully and intentionally in service of student learning,” said Velma Itamura, Operations Director, STAC. Share

“Science educators are being asked to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape in which AI is reshaping how students learn, communicate, and make sense of the world," said Bob Lay, Chief Executive Officer, NSTA. "Our partnership with STAC reflects a shared commitment to helping educators build their understanding of AI and its implications for teaching and learning. At a time when AI can provide answers in seconds, helping students build deep understanding is more important than ever. Together, we're equipping science educators with the knowledge, confidence, and practical strategies needed to thoughtfully engage with AI and make informed decisions about its role in the classroom.”

“AI literacy is not only about learning how to use new tools. It is about helping educators create classroom cultures where AI is used purposefully and intentionally in service of student learning,” said Velma Itamura, Operations Director, Science & Technology Advancement Center. “Through this partnership with NSTA, STAC is focused on supporting science educators as they build AI-resilient classrooms that preserve curiosity, productive struggle, and the habits of thinking students need for informed citizenship.”

As schools and districts explore the role of AI in education, attention is turning to its implications for classroom instruction and student learning. Beyond questions of implementation, educators are considering how AI shapes the kind of thinking students are asked to do as they ask questions, analyze evidence, construct explanations, and make sense of scientific phenomena.

The workshops are grounded in the belief that AI implementation is as much an instructional decision as it is a technology decision. Participants will examine how the science and engineering practices (SEPs) can provide a framework for designing learning experiences that keep student thinking visible, promote evidence-based reasoning, and help learners engage thoughtfully with AI. By centering student sensemaking and critical thinking, the workshop provides educators with practical strategies for navigating the opportunities and challenges of AI in science classrooms.

The new professional learning workshop will be available to schools and districts, beginning in the 2026–2027 school year. For more information, visit https://www.nsta.org/Sensemaking-Professional-Learning-Packages.

About NSTA

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 35,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit www.nsta.org, or following NSTA on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, or Bluesky.

About Science & Technology Advancement Center

The Science & Technology Advancement Center, or STAC, is a nonprofit organization that partners with states, districts, universities, agencies, nonprofits, and education organizations to design practical solutions for today’s most important learning challenges. STAC supports work in curriculum, assessment, professional learning, AI integration, and accessible learning design, with a focus on rigorous instruction, meaningful access, and learning experiences that make student reasoning visible. STAC helps partners strengthen educational systems through curriculum and assessment review and development, accessibility guidance, implementation tools, professional learning support, and ongoing thought partnership. For more information, visit www.STAC-vernier.org, or follow STAC on LinkedIn.