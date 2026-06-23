Jordan Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Deliver a Connected Digital Experience

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jordan Credit Union (‘Jordan CU’) has selected Mahalo Banking’s Thoughtful Banking® platform to support its next phase of digital transformation, aligning enhanced digital capabilities with its broader core modernization strategy.

Jordan Credit Union chooses the Thoughtful Banking® platform to support a unified experience between core data and member-facing digital tools. Share

Jordan CU sought a digital banking partner that could support a more unified, intuitive experience between core data and member-facing digital tools, while also enabling long-term flexibility as its technology ecosystem evolves. As the credit union prepares for a transition to the Corelation Keystone core system, Mahalo was selected after an extensive search to go live in tandem to ensure a tightly integrated, future-ready digital banking experience across both core and online channels.

“As we evaluated the future of our technology ecosystem, modernizing our core and elevating the digital banking experience became deeply interconnected priorities,” said Lindsey Merrit, CEO of Jordan CU. “We wanted a digital banking partner that could work in lockstep with our core strategy, create a more seamless and intuitive member experience, and position us for long-term innovation and growth. Mahalo stood out for its strong Corelation integration and ability to help us deliver a truly connected digital experience for our members. Partnering with Mahalo will help the credit union achieve its growth goals moving forward while ensuring we are not restricted in functionality or our ability to innovate as member expectations continue to evolve.”

Merritt added, “Mahalo’s approach to our partnership truly aligned with what we needed. We were looking for a long-term partner focused on delivering the best possible experience for our members. The tight integration between systems, coupled with the way data flows across the core and digital environment, was especially important as we look ahead to continued growth and operational evolution.”

“Credit unions undergoing core transformation need a digital banking platform that is not only compatible with today’s systems but also ready for what comes next,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Jordan CU is taking a thoughtful, forward-looking approach by aligning its digital and core strategies. Our focus is to ensure the integration is seamless, secure, and positioned to support long-term innovation and member engagement.”

About Jordan CU

Jordan Credit Union was founded in December 1950 to serve Jordan School District employees and their families, receiving its federal charter in January 1951 under Odell Peterson. It opened its first branch in Sandy, Utah in 1968 as it continued to grow. In 2000, membership expanded to include anyone who lives, works, goes to school, volunteers, or worships in Salt Lake County. Today, it serves members across six Utah counties with a continued focus on community-based financial services. For more information, visit jordan-cu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.