Reimagine Care and The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Redefine Support for Patients on Advanced Cancer Therapies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reimagine Care, the leading virtual oncology care platform, and The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (The Center), one of the largest community oncology practices in Texas, today announced an expansion of their collaboration to support patients receiving advanced cell therapies, including CAR-T therapy, through Reimagine Care's Advanced Therapy Management (ATM) program.

"This collaboration allows us to extend our reach beyond the walls of the clinic and maintain close visibility into how patients are doing between visits." Share

The ATM program provides a clinical and operational model designed to support outpatient post-infusion monitoring and management for CAR-T and other advanced oncology therapies. This enables The Center to support patients during the critical weeks following infusion when toxicities can escalate rapidly and ongoing clinical visibility is essential.

The expansion builds on the organizations' existing collaboration focused on extending oncology care beyond the clinic and a track record that directly informs the ATM program's design. Across that collaboration, Reimagine Care has supported more than 6,100 unique patients, generating more than 220,000 patient interactions between Reimagine Care’s virtual assistant Remi and its clinicians in the Virtual Care Center (VCC).

Sustained patient engagement also has been a defining strength of the program: 93% of patients engage with Reimagine Care’s symptom management program in the first 30 days; 80% remain engaged through 90 days; and 65% are still active at six months, substantially above industry averages. Patients rate their experience at 9.2 out of 10 when asked whether they'd recommend the program to others going through cancer treatment. One patient receiving care at The Center said the program "made me feel that somebody actually cares, which is what we cancer patients need more of."

Operationally, more than 90% of encounters are independently managed by Reimagine Care without requiring escalation to The Center’s care team. When escalation is needed, Reimagine Care’s average response time is less than 10 minutes — a critical capability for CAR-T patients where toxicities like CRS can progress from mild symptoms to life-threatening complications in hours. The collaboration also has driven a 55% reduction in avoidable emergency department visits for patients during their first six months of treatment. That capability becomes even more critical for patients receiving advanced therapies, where rapid, accurate escalation can be the difference between a manageable toxicity event and a medical emergency.

"CAR-T patients require an extraordinary level of coordination and vigilance, especially in the first several weeks after treatment," said Barry Russo, CEO of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

"This collaboration allows us to extend our reach beyond the walls of the clinic and maintain close visibility into how patients are doing between visits. That's increasingly important as advanced therapies become more common in community oncology."

Through the ATM program, patients receive structured monitoring during the highest-risk post infusion period, including symptom assessments, vital sign tracking, neurocognitive evaluations and rapid escalation support coordinated between Reimagine Care and the Center’s oncology care team. The model includes:

Daily virtual monitoring during the initial highest-risk period following infusion;

Ongoing remote vital sign monitoring;

Oncology RNs and APP, with specialized training in complex cellular and immunotherapy care providing oversight;

Defined evidence-based escalation pathways for CRS, ICANS and other treatment related toxicities;

Real-time coordination with the patient's oncology care team; and

Patient education and caregiver onboarding.

In one example highlighted through the program, a patient recovering from CAR-T therapy developed fever and hypotension five days after infusion while at home. Through Reimagine Care's monitoring and coordination workflows, the deterioration was identified quickly and escalated directly to the emergency department and oncology team for intervention.

"Advanced therapies like CAR-T are changing what's possible in cancer care, but they also require a fundamentally different level of monitoring and coordination," said Reimagine Care CEO Dan Nardi. "These patients can deteriorate quickly, and toxicity doesn't operate on clinic hours. Our work with The Center is about creating the clinical infrastructure to safely extend these therapies into outpatient settings while giving patients and providers continuous visibility and support."

The expansion comes amid rapid growth in advanced cell therapies and broader industry movement toward outpatient delivery models. Reimagine Care's ATM platform is designed to help providers operationalize outpatient advanced therapy programs without building the infrastructure internally, enabling scalable and standardized monitoring across sites and patient populations.

About CCBD

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders provides cancer treatment to more than 20,000 patients annually at locations in Fort Worth – Central Campus, Fort Worth – Southwest, Alliance, Arlington, Burleson, Dallas, Denton, Gainesville, Granbury, Las Colinas, Mansfield, Mineral Wells, Plano, Southlake, Stephenville, and Weatherford. CCBD offers patients the latest advances in chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy, biological therapy, and integrative medicine. Their mission is to care for every patient as they would a cherished member of their own family. Please visit https://thecentertx.com/ to learn more.

About Reimagine Care

At Reimagine Care, we start with a simple truth: people facing cancer need support that meets them where they are, when they need it most. They deserve to thrive as whole human beings, surrounded by the support they need.

We partner with oncology providers to make this possible through an AI-enabled virtual care platform that extends compassionate, expert care beyond clinic walls. Our technology doesn’t replace the human touch; it amplifies it. By providing 24/7 access to oncology-trained clinicians and resolving 95% of patient needs virtually, we reduce avoidable emergency visits and free physicians from the constant cycle of after-hours calls and administrative burden.

The result is transformative for everyone: patients receive proactive and convenient access to the care they need, while oncologists reclaim the capacity and joy that drew them to medicine in the first place.

Our vision: harness the power of AI to make cancer care profoundly more human and accessible for everyone it touches across the patient journey. We’re building the trusted standard for how patients and providers navigate cancer together.