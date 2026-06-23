Black Hat and HIMSS Partner to Launch Inaugural Healthcare Cybersecurity Summit at Black Hat USA 2026

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Hat, the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security event series, today announced a partnership with HIMSS, the world's leading authority in healthcare technology, to launch the inaugural Healthcare Summit at Black Hat USA 2026 (August 1–6). This historic collaboration marks the first time these two organizations have joined forces to address the critical intersection of cybersecurity and healthcare.

The Healthcare Summit will take place on Tuesday, August 4 to bring together cybersecurity and healthcare leaders to equip attendees with practical takeaways that drive resilience, thwart clinical disruption, and increase patient trust.

"By bringing together HIMSS's deep healthcare technology expertise with Black Hat's cutting-edge cybersecurity intelligence, we're establishing a new standard for cross-industry collaboration," said Suzy Pallett, President of Black Hat. "Attendees will gain extraordinary access to dual-domain intelligence that addresses the most pressing challenges facing healthcare security professionals today."

The Summit will offer an unmatched educational experience where healthcare IT professionals, CISOs, security practitioners, and technology leaders can learn how to secure AI applications in clinical settings, protect machine learning models from adversarial attacks, and leverage AI-powered security solutions to safeguard patient safety and sensitive health data.

"This Summit brings together the leading voices in healthcare, technology, and cybersecurity to address one of the most urgent challenges facing health systems," said Hal Wolf, HIMSS President & CEO. "Together with Black Hat, we're convening deep expertise, real-world experience, and actionable insights into a Summit that helps healthcare organizations strengthen resilience, protect patients, and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats."

This transformative learning opportunity positions attendees at the forefront of the revolution in healthcare cybersecurity, delivering insights from the foremost thought leaders, practitioners, and innovators from both sectors under one roof.

For registration and additional information, visit: https://blackhat.com/us-26/healthcare-summit.html

About Black Hat

Black Hat is the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security event series. Founded in 1997, these annual, multi-day events provide attendees with the latest in cybersecurity research, development, and trends. Driven by the needs of the community, Black Hat events showcase content directly from the community through Briefings presentations, Trainings courses, Summits, and more. As the event series where all career levels and academic disciplines convene to collaborate, network, and discuss the cybersecurity topics that matter most to them, attendees can find Black Hat events in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. For more information, please visit blackhat.com.

About HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a mission-driven independent society, a global thought leader, and an advisor dedicated to creating an informed and empowered community of providers, innovators, and individuals. HIMSS stands apart by bridging strategic and visionary ideas with practical execution, empowering health systems and governments globally to achieve measurable impact for the future of health and care.