New Relic Announces Commitment to Achieve FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Level 4 Authorizations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, today announced its formal commitment to achieving FedRAMP® High and Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 4 (IL4) authorizations on AWS GovCloud. Currently authorized at the FedRAMP Moderate level, New Relic’s move to the FedRAMP High and IL4 baselines will allow customers to standardize their observability across highly regulated systems without sacrificing performance or visibility. They will be able to manage data transactions requiring the most stringent security and risk management controls within the New Relic Observability Platform.

New Relic today announced its formal commitment to achieving FedRAMP High and Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 4 (IL4) authorizations on AWS GovCloud Share

FedRAMP High is the most stringent FedRAMP security baseline, requiring more than 400 security controls. It is designed to protect the government’s most sensitive unclassified data in cloud computing environments. DoD IL4 is designed to support DoD Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

A Proven Framework for High-Impact Missions

To ensure the platform meets the strenuous criteria of 400+ controls, New Relic has partnered with Coalfire Systems, Inc., a premier FedRAMP advisory and assessment firm. Coalfire has long been a strategic advisory partner for New Relic, helping the company achieve its initial FedRAMP Moderate authorization in 2020. Schellman Compliance, LLC will serve as New Relic’s third-party assessment organization (3PAO) for our FedRAMP High and IL4 authorizations. Schellman is the leading FedRAMP assessor of cloud service offerings, bringing over a decade of assessment experience. New Relic has a long-standing history with Schellman, which has served as its 3PAO since 2020.

“As the public sector transitions from legacy data centers to dynamic, cloud-native architectures, the complexity of their digital environments has reached an inflection point. To support the government’s most sensitive and mission-essential workloads, agencies need more than just visibility—they need a secure, intelligent orchestration layer,” said New Relic CTO Michael Frendo. “By committing to FedRAMP High and IL4, we are reinforcing our long-term commitment to public sector customers, helping them modernize and operate with confidence.”

Breaking Compliance Roadblocks with Intelligent Observability

New Relic’s path to FedRAMP High and IL4 will allow for platform-wide standardization, including:

Full-Stack Visibility without Silos: The New Relic Observability Platform allows engineers to correlate logs, infrastructure, and applications in a single telemetry platform, even within highly regulated environments.

The New Relic Observability Platform allows engineers to correlate logs, infrastructure, and applications in a single telemetry platform, even within highly regulated environments. Enhanced Digital Experiences: By providing deep insights into how users interact with websites and applications, New Relic helps agencies identify and resolve issues before they impact the public.

By providing deep insights into how users interact with websites and applications, New Relic helps agencies identify and resolve issues before they impact the public. Accelerated and De-Risked Cloud Migration: As agencies modernize their IT infrastructure and move to the cloud, New Relic offers crucial visibility into application dependencies and performance. This data-driven approach allows for better planning, mitigates risks during transition, and ensures the reliability of services in cloud environments.

As agencies modernize their IT infrastructure and move to the cloud, New Relic offers crucial visibility into application dependencies and performance. This data-driven approach allows for better planning, mitigates risks during transition, and ensures the reliability of services in cloud environments. End-to-End AI Visibility: With New Relic AI Observability, agencies can ensure AI applications are not only performing optimally, but are also operating securely. The capability provides comprehensive visibility across the entire AI stack, including the ability to monitor active LLMs and identify any unapproved instances.

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About New Relic

New Relic arms businesses with the trust and confidence required to thrive in the AI era. The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform is the leading AI-strengthened platform designed to unify telemetry and business outcomes, bringing intelligence and automated actions to the most complex digital environments. The platform shifts teams from reactive firefighting to intelligent orchestration, leveraging AI-driven automation to optimize technology spend and protect revenue in real-time. That’s why global leaders—Adidas Runtastic, Domino’s, Ryanair, Swiggy, Topgolf, and William Hill—run on New Relic to drive innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Visit: www.newrelic.com.