America250 Launches Giving 4th Campaign

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--America250, the nonpartisan congressional commission planning the nation’s landmark 250th anniversary, has officially launched Giving 4th, the historic initiative aiming to permanently transform Independence Day into a new national tradition of generosity and shared community impact. Designed to be a lasting legacy of America's Semiquincentennial for generations to come, the initiative calls on all Americans to add something new to their July 4th celebrations: giving back to the causes and communities they care about.

To inspire acts of giving for Giving 4th, the campaign is anchored by a powerful film that is a living portrait of American generosity captured through a collective of real, unfiltered moments across communities, causes, and decades. The film reveals a simple but powerful truth: generosity is already woven into the American experience. Giving 4th makes those acts visible and invites Americans to participate in a shared national moment of generosity. Produced by Ogilvy and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers TJ Martin and Dan Lindsay, the campaign unites premier talent and media partners to transform real-life stories into a powerful, nationwide movement.

"America's story has always been one of generosity—people showing up for their neighbors, communities, and causes in moments big and small. Through Giving 4th, we're creating a new tradition that encourages Americans to celebrate our nation's ideals not only through reflection and celebration, but through giving back,” said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250 and former Treasurer of the United States. “By supporting nonprofits during a critical time of year, we can strengthen our communities and ensure the spirit of generosity remains a lasting part of America's legacy for generations to come.”

Giving 4th is a nationwide initiative that aims to solve the critical "summer slump" endured by local nonprofits, which face a dramatic midyear decline in donor support. America250’s new film and the Giving 4th initiative act as a nationwide call to action to break this cycle. Throughout the summer season, Americans are invited to make a pledge to support a nonprofit or cause they care about. On July 4th and thereafter, participants fulfill these pledges by donating directly to any registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, shifting the focus of Independence Day from passive celebration to active, local investment. To ensure measurable impact, America250 will collaborate with GivingTuesday, the global generosity movement, to track charitable donations nationwide.

The campaign film is now running across broadcast, social, and digital platforms nationwide. Viewers can learn more about this historic movement, join the new Giving 4th tradition, and pledge their support to their local communities by visiting America250.org/giving4th.

ABOUT AMERICA250

America250 is the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally-appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its sole-supporting nonprofit organization, America250.org, Inc., together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America’s Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Leading up to July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation’s past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

ABOUT GIVING 4TH

Giving 4th is a national initiative led by America250 to establish July 4th as a new American tradition of charitable giving—one that becomes as synonymous with Independence Day as fireworks, parades, and backyard barbecues. Launched in commemoration of America’s landmark 250th anniversary, the campaign aims to make July 4th a permanent fixture on the national giving calendar that grows stronger every year. Americans, corporations, and partners nationwide are invited to support nonprofits of their choice through charitable donations and take the Giving 4th Pledge at America250.org/giving4th.