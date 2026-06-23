Radial Expands B2B Fulfillment Capabilities Through RetailReady Integration

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radial, Inc., a leading 3PL set to become Paxon later this year, today announced its partnership with RetailReady to further enhance its established business-to-business (B2B) fulfillment offering. Building on Radial’s expertise supporting direct-to-consumer, retail, wholesale and marketplace channels, these enhanced capabilities enable brands to streamline compliance, reduce chargeback risk and support profitable omnichannel growth.

As consumer discovery and purchasing increasingly shift beyond brand-owned websites, retailers are prioritizing channel expansion. Radial research found that 44% of consumers make their first purchase from a new brand through marketplace channels, compared to just 21% who first purchase directly through a brand website. At the same time, brands face operational complexity and varied retailer requirements as they scale to appear in these new channels.

“As brands scale, they need operational consistency across every channel where they sell,” said Shauna Bowen, EVP and Chief Digital & Transformation Officer at Radial. “Radial has spent years helping brands manage direct-to-consumer and B2B through a single fulfillment network and technology ecosystem. Our collaboration with RetailReady builds on that foundation by adding deeper retailer compliance and operational intelligence capabilities, making it even easier for brands to expand into new channels with confidence.”

This partnership delivers several key benefits for brands:

Built-in chargeback protection : Automated compliance workflows, proactive root cause reporting and detailed audit trails help brands reduce costly chargebacks.

: Automated compliance workflows, proactive root cause reporting and detailed audit trails help brands reduce costly chargebacks. Single inventory pool across channels : Brands can manage direct-to-consumer and B2B fulfillment through a unified inventory strategy, reducing complexity while improving visibility and planning.

: Brands can manage direct-to-consumer and B2B fulfillment through a unified inventory strategy, reducing complexity while improving visibility and planning. Retailer-specific expertise: Deep knowledge of retailer requirements, routing guides, EDI configurations, and marketplace expectations help brands navigate complex channel ecosystems.

Deep knowledge of retailer requirements, routing guides, EDI configurations, and marketplace expectations help brands navigate complex channel ecosystems. Faster channel activation: Standardized onboarding and pre-configured workflows reduce setup delays so brands can launch new retail, marketplace or wholesale channels in weeks through Radial Fast Track.

“Compliance is often one of the biggest operational barriers to profitable channel expansion,” said Elle Smith, Co-Founder & CEO at RetailReady. “Together with Radial, we’re helping brands pursue new opportunities confidently, knowing they are compliant and reducing risks of costly errors."

The expanded capabilities are available to existing and new Radial clients. Learn more by visiting radial.com.

About Radial

Radial, becoming Paxon, is North America’s largest 3PL fulfillment provider also offering integrated payment, fraud detection, and omnichannel solutions to modern and enterprise brands. The company is a division of Bnode, a digital expert in parcel size logistics, operating across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Leveraging over 40 years of industry expertise, Radial tailors its services and solutions to align strategically with each brand’s unique needs. Our team supports brands in tackling common eCommerce challenges, from scalable, flexible fulfillment enabling delivery consistency to ensuring secure transactions. With a commitment to fulfilling promises from click to delivery, Radial empowers brands to navigate the dynamic digital landscape with the confidence and capability to deliver a seamless, secure, and superior eCommerce experience.

About RetailReady

RetailReady is building the compliance layer for the modern retail supply chain.

RetailReady replaces complex, ever-changing routing guides with an AI-powered platform that keeps shipments compliant. Brands and 3PLs get a mobile app with step-by-step packing instructions and real-time data capture, so shipments go out right the first time. Its EDI product automates the full document lifecycle (850s, 855s, 856s, 810s, and more), keeping brands connected and compliant with every retailer requirement. And when chargebacks do hit, RetailReady's AI-powered revenue recovery product disputes them automatically, clawing back dollars that would otherwise be lost.

The result: fewer chargebacks, faster inbound processing, automated compliance end to end, and a supply chain that works for everyone.