-

Andersen Global Adds Andersen in Indonesia

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its footprint in Southeast Asia as VDB Loi in Indonesia rebrands to Andersen in Indonesia, becoming the newest member firm to join the organization.

Andersen in Indonesia provides tax and legal advisory services to multinational companies and foreign investors operating in the Indonesian market. The firm combines decades of market experience with a practical approach focused on delivering clear, tailored guidance across complex regulatory and cross-border matters.

“Adopting the Andersen brand reflects our commitment to providing clients with high-quality, practical tax and legal advice supported by broader international collaboration,” said Tommy Hendharto Oetomo, managing partner of Andersen in Indonesia. “Clients operating in Indonesia require increasingly coordinated cross-border support. Becoming a member firm strengthens our ability to deliver that service with consistency and clarity.”

“Indonesia remains an important market for organizations investing and expanding throughout Southeast Asia,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “The addition of Andersen in Indonesia further strengthens our presence in the region and builds on the strong collaboration already established with Andersen in Vietnam and Andersen in Cambodia.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

Contacts

Megan Tsuei
Andersen Global
415-764-2700

Industry:

Andersen Global

Details
Headquarters: San Francisco, CA
CEO: Mark Vorsatz
Employees: 50,000
Organization: PRI
Release Summary
Andersen Global continues to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia as VDB Loi in Indonesia adopts the Andersen brand.
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#AnderseninIndonesia
#agexpansion
#andersenglobal
#memberfirm

Contacts

Megan Tsuei
Andersen Global
415-764-2700

Social Media Profiles
Andersen Global
Andersen Global
Andersen Global
More News From Andersen Global

Andersen Global Strengthens Presence in India with JMP Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global enters into a Collaboration Agreement with JMP Advisors in India....

Andersen Global Strengthens Global Mobility Capabilities with Addition of Courdid BV

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Courdid BV, a Netherlands-based global mobility firm....

Andersen Global Strengthens Global Mobility Capabilities with Collaborating Firm Graebel

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global continues to enhance its multi-dimensional platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Graebel....
Back to Newsroom