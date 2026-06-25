Scam.ai Announces Qualcomm Partnership, Launches Halo Deepfake Detection Model at Computex 2026

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scam.ai today announced a partnership with Qualcomm and the launch of Halo, an on-device deepfake detection model for live video calls. Both announcements were made at Computex 2026 in Taipei, where Scam.ai was featured at Qualcomm's booth as part of the event's Agentic AI track, showcasing the latest in on-device deepfake detection technology.

“Deepfakes has rapidly risen as one of the major concerns for enterprises in multiple fronts, all traditional security measures are oblivious once a human is breached,” said Dennis Ng, co-founder of Scam.ai. “By checking the video securely and privately on-device, we’re able to curb attacks from the source.”

The Qualcomm partnership gives Scam.ai access to device ecosystem resources and optimization support, enabling Halo to run locally on personal computers without relying on cloud infrastructure. Halo operates in the background of any video conferencing session and flags synthetic or AI-generated video in real time. The product is optimized for Qualcomm-powered devices and runs on desktop computers.

HR and recruiting teams conducting video interviews, and high-value executives including CEOs, CFOs, and venture capitalists who take frequent, high-stakes calls. Identity fraud in video interviews has become a documented enforcement risk, with only 31% of HR leaders reporting they feel equipped to detect it, and deepfake fraud attempts increasing over 2,000% in the past three years.

Key capabilities:

Real-time detection: Identifies synthetic video during a live call, not after

Identifies synthetic video during a live call, not after On-device processing: No video footage leaves the user's computer

No video footage leaves the user's computer Passive operation: Runs in the background with no change to existing call workflows

Halo is available June 2026. Enterprise integration details and additional platform partnerships will be announced in the coming months.

About Scam.ai

Scam.ai is the real-time deepfake detection platform trusted by enterprises to secure their most critical interactions. Powered by a proprietary on-device AI engine, Scam.ai helps organizations detect synthetic and AI-generated video before fraud occurs. Across hiring, executive communications, and high-stakes financial calls.

Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by world-class investors, Scam.ai is on a mission to make every human interaction trustworthy. To learn more, visit http://www.scam.ai.