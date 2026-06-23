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SFL Missions Inc. Begins Phase A Study for ESA Moonraker Lunar Mapping Project

original Artist’s rendering of Moonraker, a small spacecraft mission that will map the lunar poles in unprecedented detail and de-risk future landing sites. [Credit: NUVIEW]

Artist’s rendering of Moonraker, a small spacecraft mission that will map the lunar poles in unprecedented detail and de-risk future landing sites. [Credit: NUVIEW]

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SFL Missions Inc. is a member of the team led by Prime Contractor NUVIEW GmbH selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) to conduct the Moonraker Phase A study. SFL Missions is the spacecraft team member responsible for developing the small satellite platform that will host the laser scanning (LiDAR) payload. SFL is also performing mission analysis and planning for launch and operations of the Moonraker spacecraft.

Following completion of a successful Pre-Phase A study in 2025, ESA selected the Moonraker mission to advance into Phase A. During this phase, the Moonraker team will further mature the mission concept, refine system requirements, and assess technical and programmatic feasibility.

“As part of the Pre-Phase A work, the Moonraker team developed a robust mission concept for lunar LiDAR mapping,” said SFL Missions’ Director Dr. Robert E. Zee. “This work included development of a preliminary spacecraft concept based on SFL’s DAUNTLESS-L platform. We see tremendous potential for Moonraker to contribute to lunar science, exploration, and future surface operations."

The goal of the Moonraker mission is to generate wide-area 3D maps of the Moon’s polar regions to aid in landing site selection and surface characterization, as well as high resolution terrain models to help de-risk future landing sites. This could support future missions targeting the lunar South Pole, where accurate terrain information is essential for landing site evaluation and surface operations planning.

Moonraker consists of a single orbiter operating in a low-altitude polar orbit around the Moon. The orbiter is a high-performance small satellite that will provide significant power generation and storage to support the demanding LiDAR payload. It will support precision navigation and payload pointing to enable high resolution mapping, and will enable high data rate downlink of payload data back to Earth.

SFL Missions is responsible for completing the preliminary spacecraft analysis and supporting mission design during Phase A. Key technical challenges being addressed include the large delta-V capacity for orbit insertion and maintenance, the precision navigation requirements, managing the high payload data volume, and operating within a demanding thermal environment.

Following completion of the Phase A study, SFL Missions is positioned to develop the detailed spacecraft design, complete spacecraft manufacturing and payload integration, and conduct system-level environmental testing. SFL Missions’ role will continue with support of launch coordination and on-orbit commissioning.

About SFL Missions Inc. (https://sflmissions.com)

SFL Missions Inc. generates bigger returns from smaller, lower cost satellites. Small satellites built by SFL Missions consistently push the performance envelope and disrupt the traditional cost paradigm. We build quality small satellites at low cost that work the first time and enable NewSpace companies to mass produce through our Flex Production program. Satellites are built with advanced power systems, stringent attitude control and high-volume data capacity that are striking relative to the budget. We arrange launches globally and maintain a mission control center accessing ground stations worldwide. The pioneering and barrier-breaking work of SFL Missions is a key enabler to tomorrow’s cost-aggressive satellites and constellations.

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About NUVIEW

NUVIEW GmbH is a Berlin-based space technology company developing advanced space-based LiDAR systems for Earth and lunar applications. As Prime Contractor for the Moonraker mission, NUVIEW is leading the development of a lunar LiDAR capability designed to generate high-resolution terrain data in support of future European lunar exploration activities.

Leveraging technology and operational concepts developed for NUVIEW’s commercial Earth observation program, Moonraker extends the application of space-based LiDAR beyond Earth to support landing site assessment, hazard identification, surface operations planning, and scientific investigation of the Moon.

Learn more at nuview.space and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Contacts

Dr. Robert E. Zee
SFL Missions Inc.
info@SFLMissions.com

NUVIEW Media Contact: media@nuview.space

Industry:

SFL Missions Inc.

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Dr. Robert E. Zee
SFL Missions Inc.
info@SFLMissions.com

NUVIEW Media Contact: media@nuview.space

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