DayMark Wealth Partners Announces Final Close of Growth-focused DayMark Fund I in Partnership with Opto Investments

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DayMark Wealth Partners ("DayMark"), a fee-based independent registered investment advisor (RIA) overseeing more than $6 billion in assets, today announced the $25 million final close of DayMark Fund I in partnership with Opto Investments ("Opto").

DayMark developed DayMark Fund I with Opto to give accredited investors and qualified clients diversified, growth-oriented exposure to private markets through a single structure. The fund allocates equally to private equity and venture capital, with added strategic diversification across secondaries and direct deals. The portfolio follows a barbell approach, with established managers anchoring the private equity sleeve, balanced against a broad mix of emerging venture capital managers across AI, defense, biotech and enterprise software.

The venture capital allocation includes exposure to Opto’s recently closed AI-focused venture fund (“AI Fund”). As noted in the press release, representative holdings include direct investments in xAI (now part of SpaceX), Epirus, Exowatt, and Higgsfield, and fund investments in Fusion Fund IV, Neo Fund IV, and Zero Prime Ventures Fund II.

DayMark Fund I’s overall sourcing and diligence were supported by Opto, which has an experienced investment management team that leverages proprietary, cutting-edge analytical tools with AI-driven workflows.

The fund's performance-weighted fee structure, with carried interest earned only after investors achieve a specified multiple on invested capital (MOIC) threshold, was designed to incentivize performance and promote alignment between DayMark and its clients.

"At DayMark, we lead with a point of view, not a product, and that philosophy is shared by Opto and reflected in this fund," said Robert Prangley II, founding partner at DayMark Wealth Partners*. "Private markets have become an increasingly important allocation for the multigenerational families and business owners we serve, but building a program that is both highly selective and scalable requires deep sourcing, rigorous due diligence and strong operational support. Opto brings that combination to our private markets program, along with a collaborative approach that aligns with how we operate as a firm."

The partnership broadens DayMark’s access to differentiated private markets opportunities and allows them to leverage Opto’s platform, which streamlines everything from fund structure and formation through investor onboarding and ongoing administration.

"DayMark identified a need for a private markets program tailored to its client base," said Nick Gerace, senior director at Opto Investments. "We are proud to have supported the sourcing, diligence and execution of DayMark Fund I, and we look forward to building alongside the DayMark team as they expand their private markets offering."

DayMark, founded in 2022 on the belief that independence creates greater opportunities for both advisors and clients, serves affluent families, executives and business owners through eight offices nationwide. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management and estate planning services built around long-term relationships.

To learn more about DayMark Wealth Partners, please visit daymarkwealthpartners.com. For advisors and investors interested in learning more about how Opto Investments helps wealth management firms build, execute, and service private markets programs, please visit optoinvest.com.

*The endorser is not compensated for this endorsement and is also not an advisory client of or investor in Opto or its affiliates, but there is a conflict of interest in endorsing Opto because the endorser’s clients have invested in certain Opto funds. Therefore, advice or opinions of the endorser regarding Opto or its affiliates may be influenced by such arrangement.

About DayMark Wealth Partners

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, DayMark Wealth Partners is a registered investment advisor serving high net worth individuals, families, and business owners. Since its founding, DayMark has pursued strategic growth through acquisitions in key markets in Illinois, Ohio, Connecticut, Florida, and Utah. For more information, please visit https://www.daymarkwealthpartners.com

About Opto Investments

Opto is engineering the future of private markets, offering the solution for allocators to efficiently build, execute, and service white-labeled private investment vehicles – from a single-asset feeder to a diversified fund program.

Opto's platform was created by exceptional engineers and seasoned private markets operators who saw a broken investment process and built a better one. The platform streamlines the entire private markets lifecycle, with the scope and depth of Opto’s partnership reflecting its clients’ needs.

Founded by Joe Lonsdale, the entrepreneur behind Palantir and Addepar, and backed by investors including 8VC and Michael Dell’s DFO Management, Opto set out to forge a business free from the faulty incentives on which private markets investing is built. Opto is not compensated by investment managers to offer their products, which means principles, not placement fees, drive its guidance.

Opto automates the operational work that sits between an investment decision and capital deployment, meaning wealth management teams spend less time on paperwork and more time with clients.

For additional information, please visit our website and LinkedIn.