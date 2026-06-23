Thales Secures Significant U.S. Army LOCODA Radio Order Following Rapid Development Push

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delivering capability at mission speed, Thales subsidiary, Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (TDSI), has secured an order for up to 5,000 Low Cost Data Architecture (LOCODA) Radio Adaptable Transport (RAT) platforms. The Thales RAT solution, which was conceived, developed and field-ready less than four months, modernizes voice and data communications and integrates effortlessly into radio mounts across all current and future U.S. Army vehicle platforms.

The LOCODA RAT platform provides soldiers with a reliable, adaptable communications capability they can depend on across any mission and environment. By reusing existing vehicle radio mounts and supporting a wide range of radios and mission modules, it reduces setup time and simplifies integration in the field. Soldiers gain secure, flexible voice and data connectivity that scales with their needs, with a system that can be quickly updated to keep pace with evolving threats and mission demands.

“The Army doesn’t have time to wait for capability, and with the Thales LOCODA RAT solution, they didn’t have to,” said Gary Kidwell, Vice President of Communications Systems, TDSI. “In less than four months, we moved from concept to field-ready, providing a reliable, adaptable communications capability. This is about giving warfighters immediate access to secure, flexible voice and data connectivity that can adapt as quickly as the missions and the threat.”

Designed using a COTS and NDI approach, LOCODA RAT enables scalable production and continuous capability growth while reducing integration complexity and lifecycle costs.

Supporting single-channel, multi-channel, and multi-transport operational modes, the Thales LOCODA RAT is designed with standardized vehicle and radio interfaces for power, GPS, audio, and data connectivity. Additional capabilities include third-party system integration, intercom functionality, multi-vendor compatibility across TSM radios and AES-256 encryption security.

Utilizing the TrellisWare (TSM™) MANET waveform, LOCODA RAT provides the security of Sensitive But Unclassified – Encrypted (SBU-E) voice and data communications while supporting both wideband and narrowband radio waveforms. Its modular architecture enables simultaneous embedding of additional radios, amplifiers, and mission modules to extend communication range and expand transport options.

This order supports the Army’s broader effort to modernize tactical communications infrastructure with agile, mission-adaptable solutions capable of supporting distributed operations across increasingly contested environments.

About Thales Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion. The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies. Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion. Recent images of Thales and its Defense, Aerospace and Cyber & Digital activities can be found on the Thales Media Library (https://medialibrary.thalesgroup.com/portals/uotw97dr/THALESMediaLibrary). For any specific requests, please contact the Media Relations team. About Thales in the U.S. For more than a century, Thales has delivered proven, trusted and secure solutions to customers across the United States. The company brings a strong national footprint and a deeply skilled workforce dedicated to anticipating and exceeding customer needs. Backed by extensive manufacturing capabilities, Thales works closely with customers and local industries to solve complex challenges for every operational environment. Expand

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