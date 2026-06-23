Locus Robotics Helps HelloFresh Expand Temperature-Controlled SKU Capacity 5X Across Growing Brand Portfolio

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Locus Robotics, the leader in Flexibility-First Warehouse Automation, today announced that a cold-storage hardware modification developed for HelloFresh has enabled the world's leading meal kit company to expand chilled fulfillment capacity from 100 SKUs to 500 SKUs—a fivefold increase that supports greater meal variety and new revenue opportunities across the HelloFresh brand portfolio.

Factor, a HelloFresh brand, first deployed 13 Locus Origin robots in July 2025 as part of an initial pilot. The deployment quickly demonstrated the execution consistency and reliability required for chilled fulfillment, with Locus Origin robots averaging a mission time of just 3 minutes and 36 seconds from order induction through box drop-off. Following that strong early performance, HelloFresh expanded the deployment within three months with 26 additional Locus Origin robots, with plans to add EveryPlate fulfillment support later this year.

That mission speed is especially significant in temperature-controlled fulfillment, where every minute matters. Recent 3PL fulfillment-time benchmarks often measure performance in 30-minute, 60-minute, or multi-hour windows, underscoring the value of compressing a critical fulfillment movement into minutes.

“Our customers expect more choice, more flexibility, and a consistently great experience,” said Brad Mesloh, Associate Director, Strategic Design at HelloFresh. “Delivering that in a chilled fulfillment environment requires precision, speed, and technology that can adapt to the complexity of our operations. Locus Robotics gave our teams a simple, easy-to-use AMR platform that was faster, safer, and required less space than other options we evaluated. The implementation was extremely smooth, with much of the testing completed virtually before go-live. Once the robots were on the floor, final validation took only a few days, making the deployment much quicker and simpler than our legacy systems.”

Refrigerated fulfillment creates a different set of demands for battery-powered robots. Cold temperatures can reduce battery efficiency over time and use, and HelloFresh’s operating model requires Locus Origin robots to remain inside chilled conditions for both work and charging. To meet that challenge, Locus Robotics developed a heated motor enhancement and related charging modifications that support reliable, continuous operation in cold storage environments.

“HelloFresh is scaling one of the most demanding fulfillment models in the market: high volume, high variety, and temperature-controlled from start to finish,” said Jasmine Lombardi, Chief Customer Officer. “By increasing capacity and expanding automation across HelloFresh’s portfolio of brands, Locus Robotics is enabling greater meal choice for its customers while maintaining the speed and precision its fulfillment model demands.”

Locus Robotics supports approximately 12,000 square feet of HelloFresh’s chilled fulfillment space, including two high-speed meal kit picking lines. In some workflows, Locus Origin robots move orders directly from induction to drop-off, helping HelloFresh move products faster while maintaining order tracking.

HelloFresh initially evaluated a larger integrated automation system involving two additional providers, but chose to begin with a focused Locus Robotics proof of concept. The approach helped the team move faster, reduce upfront cost, and gain hands-on experience with Locus Origin robots in a live chilled fulfillment environment.

The deployment also helped HelloFresh avoid some of the constraints of traditional fixed conveyor systems, where a single failure can disrupt fulfillment flow. With Locus Robotics, HelloFresh gained a more flexible automation model supported by compact robots, a simple picking interface, and a smart AMR platform designed to fit within existing operations.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company, providing customers with fresh, high-quality ingredients to cook delicious meals at home. By delivering pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes directly to customers' doors, HelloFresh helps busy individuals and families enjoy home-cooked meals without the hassle of meal planning and grocery shopping. HelloFresh has been voted as one of the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Services in America since 2021 by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com or follow HelloFresh on Facebook, X, Instagram, or TikTok.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the leader in Flexibility-First Warehouse Automation, delivering Operational Confidence to warehouse operators navigating an environment defined by constant uncertainty. Regarded as the largest privately held commercial robotics company in the United States by revenue, Locus Robotics enables organizations to plan, execute, and adapt across volume volatility, labor variability, and evolving order profiles.

Powered by the LocusONE platform, Locus Robotics orchestrates fulfillment workflows across picking, replenishment, sorting, and pack-out through a unified system of robotics, orchestration, and applied AI. The platform provides predictive visibility, adaptive decision-making, and elastic execution—giving operations leaders clear insight into capacity, throughput, and risk without fixed infrastructure or disruptive facility redesigns.

Trusted by more than 150 retail, healthcare, 3PL, and industrial brands across 350+ sites worldwide, Locus Robotics supports operations at every stage of the automation journey. Delivered through an industry-first Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, Locus Robotics enables performance to evolve as operational needs change.