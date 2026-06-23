-

DaysToHappy Launches HealthScan, a Real-Time Health Assessment and Engagement Engine Powered by a Smartphone Camera

HealthScan by DaysToHappy scans the face through the phone's camera and measures key health indicators (blood pressure, heart rate, stress level) then delivers personalized health journeys based on the results.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DaysToHappy today announced the launch of HealthScan, an AI-powered platform that uses a smartphone or tablet camera to scan an individual’s face and instantly measures key health indicators (blood pressure, heart rate, stress level) then delivers personalized health journeys based on the results.

"HealthScan makes it possible to understand your body in real time, simply by looking into your phone’s camera."

Share

Using a brief, contactless facial scan, HealthScan analyzes subtle changes in facial blood flow to provide real-time physiological insights without requiring wearable devices, specialized hardware, app download, or login.

Users access HealthScan through a text message link, QR code, or on-site tablet then complete a short facial scan using the built-in camera. Within seconds, HealthScan analyzes micro-variations in skin tone and blood circulation using advanced computer vision and signal processing techniques to generate a personalized snapshot of the user’s current physical and stress-related state.

“HealthScan makes it possible to understand your body in real time, simply by looking into your phone’s camera,” said Corey Davis, CEO of DaysToHappy. “In under a minute, people can gain meaningful health insights and guidance on what to do next.”

Designed for healthcare providers, mental health organizations, fitness brands, employers, and health clubs, HealthScan transforms intake and check-in experiences into engagement opportunities. The platform helps organizations modernize onboarding, personalize care, improve follow-through, and maintain ongoing engagement through personalized recommendations, reminders, and follow-up prompts.

“It’s not just about capturing a health reading. It’s also about turning that moment into meaningful action,” said Davis. “By pairing real-time insights with customized health journeys, organizations can keep people engaged and healthier between visits, sessions or interactions.”

HealthScan is now available to enterprise partners and can be deployed via SMS, web, or on-site devices, integrating easily into existing workflows.

About DaysToHappy

DaysToHappy is a health engagement platform focused on improving the physical and mental health of millions at scale through data-driven health journeys. By combining AI-powered insights with behavioral science, DaysToHappy helps organizations deliver measurable improvements in engagement, health outcomes, and overall well-being.

Contacts

Media Contact:
press@daystohappy.com
www.daystohappy.com

Industry:

DaysToHappy

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#ai
#behaviorchange
#facialscan
#healthengagement
#healthscan
#healthtech
#healthtechnology
#mentalhealth
#physicalhealth

Contacts

Media Contact:
press@daystohappy.com
www.daystohappy.com

Social Media Profiles
DaysToHappy CEO on LinkedIn
More News From DaysToHappy

DaysToHappy Unveils Happy 2.0: Scalable Mental Health Support for the Modern Workplace and Campus

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DaysToHappy today announced the launch of Happy 2.0, a revolutionary mental health platform designed to help HR leaders and university administrators address rising rates of depression and anxiety among employees and students—at scale, and without overburdening traditional mental health systems. Built for today's fast-moving organizations and campuses, Happy 2.0 combines AI-driven mental health training, live group coaching, support communities, and ongoing assess...

DaysToHappy’s AI-Powered Virtual Assistant ‘Ava’ Changes Employee Behavior — Guaranteed

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DaysToHappy is changing the future of employee experience and announced today the launch of its AI-powered virtual assistant that deepens the employee experience and enhances workplace culture. Meet Ava — helping employees be engaged and happy at work, guaranteed. The Happy Guarantee is the first of its kind in the industry, or service is free. Completely mobile and activated by SMS, Ava improves remote work culture and supports the new norms of hybrid and dispers...
Back to Newsroom