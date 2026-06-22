Adobe Accelerates Agentic AI Adoption Through New Agency and Technology Partnerships

CANNES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, at Cannes Lions, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE), the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms, announced new innovations with the world’s leading agency networks, technology partners and systems integrators to create, activate and measure personalized customer experiences at scale.

Adobe is the agentic infrastructure layer across models, platforms, agents and ecosystem, bringing together creativity, marketing and AI in the agentic era. With Adobe CX Enterprise and CX Enterprise Coworker, Adobe is helping brands drive performance and protect brand integrity across content supply chain, customer engagement and brand visibility.

These new solutions and integrations further solidify Adobe as a trusted partner to technology companies and agencies and the platform-of-choice for effective multi-agent collaboration that drives better customer experiences and business outcomes.

“Agentic AI is no longer something brands experiment with, but what they run on,” said Rachel Thornton, Chief Marketing Officer, Customer Experience Orchestration, Adobe. "Through our partnerships with the world's leading agencies and technology companies, Adobe is building for that reality, connecting paid and owned channels, embedding intelligence across platforms and helping brands define the next era of customer experience.”

Partnering to transform customer experiences at scale

Anchored by new co-developed solutions, a growing coalition of industry leaders including Accenture, Omnicom, Stagwell’s Code and Theory and WPP are deploying Adobe's content, data and AI platforms to transform how global brands create, activate and measure customer experiences.

WPP is launching a connected intelligence layer that unifies paid media spend with owned customer experience data, creating a continuously improving loop for customer interactions and marketing investment.

Stagwell agency Code and Theory is launching the Content Operating System for Sports, a new solution that streamlines content creation, management and distribution for sports organizations, directly connecting fan engagement data to content workflows powered by Adobe CX Enterprise.

Omnicom is unveiling implementation architectures across automotive, pharmaceuticals, retail, and financial services of its AI Agentic Operating Model, a new enterprise solution powered by Adobe technology that transforms how enterprises plan, create, activate, and optimize campaigns and customer experiences at scale.

Adobe and Accenture Song have co-developed a new agentic experience orchestration framework, powered by Adobe technology, that defines how brands can deliver AI-powered customer experiences at scale and drive measurable growth.

Delivering intelligence to AI environments

Adobe connects CX Enterprise with partners across agents, skills and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, so teams can move quickly and with precision without having to worry about maintaining brand integrity and governance.

Adobe recently announced CX Enterprise Coworker and Adobe Marketing Agent availability across leading AI platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic, Google Cloud, Microsoft, OpenAI and more.

Now Adobe CX skills and MCP servers are also generally available in Anthropic’s Claude Enterprise and Microsoft 365 Copilot Cowork, giving enterprise customers direct access to Adobe’s customer experience capabilities within the AI environments they already rely on.

Adobe at Cannes Lions

At Cannes Lions 2026, Adobe is showcasing how creativity, marketing and AI are converging in the agentic era. From creators and marketers to the world's largest brands and enterprises, Adobe is helping people imagine, create, orchestrate and deliver experiences that move from ideas to impact.

As the first-ever Headline Partner of LIONS Creators, Adobe is bringing together industry leaders, creators and customers to explore the future of creative expression, brand building and customer experience. Across Creator Beach, the Majestic, the Parvis and stages across the Festival, the company is demonstrating how innovations in Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe CX Enterprise are enabling organizations to create standout content, engage customers more effectively and scale creativity with greater speed and precision.

At a moment when creativity, marketing and AI are converging into one system, only Adobe brings them together — combining the world's leading creative tools with enterprise marketing and AI in a single, unified platform — empowering creators, brands and enterprises to move faster, deliver more personalized experiences and drive business growth and impact. Learn more at https://canneslions.adobe.com/2026/home.

About Adobe

Adobe empowers everyone to create through industry-leading platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

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