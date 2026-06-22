Bed Bath & Beyond Launches Legendary Coupon Hunt

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BBBY) (“Bed Bath & Beyond” or the “Company”) is bringing back the coupon that became a cultural phenomenon and inviting America to join the hunt.

Today, the Company announced the launch of its Legendary Coupon Hunt, a nationwide 21-day event running June 22nd through July 13th designed to uncover the oldest surviving Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in America while giving customers the chance to win a life-changing $100,000 Home Transformation.

For decades, the iconic blue 20% off coupon was more than a discount. It became part of American culture. It lived in purses, filing cabinets, kitchen drawers, glove compartments, scrapbooks and family memory boxes. Millions of customers held onto them for years because they never knew when they might need one.

Now, Bed Bath & Beyond is bringing them back.

Through July 13, 2026, customers can bring any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon to participating Bed Bath & Beyond + The Container Store and Kirkland's Home locations nationwide. Expired? Faded? Decades old? It doesn't matter. Every coupon will be honored and every coupon becomes an entry into one of the biggest customer events in company history.

Some coupons may be worth far more than 20% off.

Coupons will be entered for a chance to win the Grand Prize, a $100,000 Home Transformation awarded to one winner, and additional prizes of $500 gift cards awarded to 100 winners and $100 gift cards awarded to 50 winners.

The winner of the $100,000 Home Transformation will have the opportunity to reimagine nearly every room in their home with products, inspiration and solutions from some of America's most trusted home brands, creating a home that is more beautiful, functional and personalized to the way they live, including:

Bed Bath & Beyond

The Container Store

Kirkland’s

Lumber Liquidators

Cabinets To Go

From attics to basements, kitchen drawers to family scrapbooks, Bed Bath & Beyond expects millions of Americans to begin searching for the iconic blue coupon they simply could not throw away. The Legendary Coupon Hunt is designed to spark a nationwide treasure hunt as customers revisit decades of memories in search of what may be the oldest surviving Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in America.

"For decades, our customers treated these coupons like treasure," said Amy Sullivan, President of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. "They tucked them into purses, filing cabinets, cookbooks and memory boxes because they believed they would be valuable someday. We think they were right. The Legendary Coupon Hunt is our way of celebrating the customers who helped build this brand while creating one of the biggest customer events in our history."

The Legendary Coupon Hunt will be amplified through a national media partnership with iHeartMedia, social creators, national press outreach and Bed Bath & Beyond's social and digital channels, creating a coast-to-coast search for forgotten coupons and giving customers a reason to reconnect with the brand they grew up with.

With a coast-to-coast media campaign and participation across Bed Bath & Beyond, The Container Store and Kirkland's Home locations nationwide, the Legendary Coupon Hunt is expected to become one of the largest customer celebrations in Bed Bath & Beyond history.

For more information, store locations and rules, visit bbbsweeps.com.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BBBY) is building a connected home ecosystem designed to make shopping for, managing and caring for a home simpler and more affordable. Through a portfolio of trusted brands including Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, Overstock, Kirkland's Home and, upon completion of the merger, The Container Store, the Company serves customers through an integrated omnichannel experience spanning retail, home products, services, financing, protection and installation solutions.

The Company's technology and data platform helps create more personalized experiences for customers across every stage of home ownership, while its expanding ecosystem of brands and services is designed to deliver greater convenience, accessibility and value.