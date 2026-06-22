AECOM secures nine lots on UK Government Commercial Agency CPS2 Framework

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced its appointment to the Government Commercial Agency (GCA) Construction Professional Services 2 (CPS2) Framework. With a total value of $4.7 billion, CPS2 is a primary route for the public sector in the United Kingdom to procure construction professional and technical services, supporting everything from standalone projects to multi‑year capital programs, across sectors including education, housing, energy and health.

This is the second time AECOM has been appointed to the four-year framework, having been appointed to its original iteration in 2021. In this latest appointment, AECOM has secured a position on nine lots in CPS2 compared to five in the previous framework. AECOM’s lots include those spanning general infrastructure, project management, defense, defense enhanced, international, nuclear energy and all three of the flood risk & asset management lots.

“As one of the largest procurement frameworks in the history of UK public sector consultancy, the scope and scale of CPS2 provides an important route to market for our multidisciplinary offerings in key sectors including energy, defense, social infrastructure, transportation and environment,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “We are delighted to not only secure our place on CPS2 but also increase our routes to market through our placement on the newly established lots for nuclear energy and flood risk & asset management. Our expanding role is indicative of both the strength of our expertise across our end markets and the growing value our clients see in our professional services offerings.”

“Our appointment to CPS2 is a significant step in deepening our relationship as a trusted partner with organizations across the UK public sector, including central government departments, local authorities and the Environment Agency,” said Richard Whitehead, chief executive of AECOM’s Europe & India region. “CPS2 provides us with the opportunity to continue supporting the UK public sector in solving its most pressing challenges across infrastructure and the built environment, while also embedding wider social value into projects and programs and delivering significant value for UK taxpayers.”

The Government Commercial Agency (GCA) is an enhanced executive agency that came into operation April 1, 2026. It brings together commercial expertise from several Cabinet Office’s Central Commercial Teams and Crown Commercial Services into a single, integrated agency.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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