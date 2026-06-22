SAN FRANCISCO & FAENZA, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world’s #1 Agentic CRM, and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula 1 Team today announced a new partnership — unifying fans, data, and team operations on a single agentic platform to transform fan engagement, hospitality, and the race day experience.

The collaboration will utilize the full power of Agentforce 360 – the complete portfolio of Salesforce AI solutions that power the Agentic Enterprise. This includes leveraging Slack to further connect VCARB's global teams and streamline workflows, from race day operations to fan community management.

VCARB is one of motorsports’ most digitally native teams, and the partnership marks a significant step in VCARB's broader vision to transform how it operates, engages, and delivers race day experiences. Together, the organizations are demonstrating what it looks like when a next-generation F1 team decides to become a true Agentic Enterprise. By deploying Agentforce 360 for real-time fan and VIP engagement and Slack to keep the entire operation connected, the result is more than a sponsorship; it's a showcase of how AI, data, and CRM power personalized fan moments at race speed.

As part of the partnership, VCARB is giving fans and VIP guests an exclusive window into the sport through the Salesforce Intelligence Centre — a first-of-its-kind installation displayed on garage screens featuring Tableau dashboards that visualize comparative track data and historical performance metrics. At its core is TORO, an AI agent powered by Agentforce 360 that surfaces insights and generates custom data visualizations on the spot. This offers a compelling view of VCARB performance data that deepens engagement and brings fans closer to the action, strategy, and decision-making that define Formula 1.

Looking ahead, VCARB will bring fans closer to the action with a dedicated Slack fan community, built around exclusive content, real-time collaboration, and race weekend connection. And for VIPs, VCARB is looking to reimagine the Paddock Club experience, leveraging Agentforce 360 to help guests easily navigate hospitality and logistics so human support teams can focus on the high-touch moments that matter most.

“Formula 1 is one of the most data-rich and fast-moving sports in the world, and our ambition is to use that data to create deeper, more meaningful connections with our fans,” said Peter Bayer, CEO at Visa Cash App Racing Bulls. “Partnering with Salesforce allows us to bring together AI, data, and real-time insights in ways that enhance every aspect of the fan experience, from the garage to our global community. As a team that embraces innovation, we’re excited to work with Salesforce to redefine what fan engagement can look like in this new era of Formula 1.”

"Formula 1 runs on precision, and with Agentforce 360, we've already seen how unifying data, agents, and human teams transforms fan engagement and support at a global scale,” said Patrick Stokes, CMO at Salesforce. “VCARB is building on that foundation in its own way. By bringing Agentforce 360 into the garage, VCARB is setting the bar for what an Agentic Enterprise looks like in motorsports."

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has been one of the sport's most consistent competitors since 2006. VCARB is one of two Red Bull-owned Formula One teams, serving as the talent incubator and launch pad for young drivers who have gone on to win races and World Championships in Formula One and beyond. Powered by Red Bull Ford Powertrains, the team is based both in Faenza, Italy and Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. VCARB also competes in the all-female F1 Academy series, extending its long-standing commitment to developing the next generation of racing talent.

Off track, VCARB is the team for a new generation of fans, democratising the world of F1 and giving people wiiings through its Creator Platform and wider fan initiatives. The team not only creates champions, it champions creativity.