Constellation and Walmart Announce Long-Term Agreement to Support Reliable, Emissions-Free Nuclear Energy in Illinois

BALTIMORE & BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG) and Walmart (Nasdaq: WMT) today announced a long-term nuclear power purchase agreement (PPA) for emissions-free electricity from Constellation’s Dresden Clean Energy Center in Illinois. The agreement includes approximately 176 MW of wholesale supply, including 30 MW of expanded generating capacity.

Walmart will purchase energy, environmental attributes and capacity through two 15‑year terms beginning in 2029 and 2030. This agreement supports reliable nuclear energy in the region and enables planned uprates — efficiency upgrades that increase output from existing nuclear units without the need to build a new facility. The agreement is expected to help Walmart access cleaner energy and strengthen local energy infrastructure — while continuing to serve customers with everyday low prices.

“This agreement reflects long‑term stewardship of critical infrastructure, the communities it serves, and the energy system that powers American growth,” said Jim McHugh, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Constellation. “Walmart’s commitment enables meaningful investment in the Dresden Clean Energy Center — bolstering reliability, sustaining local jobs and economic activity, and putting more dependable, emissions-free energy onto the Illinois power grid.”

Through uprates at the Dresden Clean Energy Center, this agreement will provide enough new power to the grid to support Walmart’s previously announced high-tech perishable distribution center, currently in development in Belvidere, Ill. Together, these investments strengthen the local community by supporting jobs and enabling continued expansion of Walmart’s supply chain operations and workforce.

“Walmart has a long history of investing in energy solutions that support our business and the communities where we operate, and this agreement builds on that work,” said Shayne Wahlmeier, SVP Energy – Walmart US. “Working with Constellation allows us to support new operations in Illinois while advancing our strategy in a way that prioritizes affordable, reliable, and clean energy for our business and the communities we serve. We’re constantly evaluating new capabilities and energy solutions that help ensure the electricity we rely on is dependable, responsibly produced, and built to support long-term growth.”

This agreement marks Walmart’s first nuclear PPA and is among the first of its kind between a large retailer and a nuclear energy facility in the United States. The agreement follows Constellation’s December 2025 license renewal announcement for Dresden and supports continued investment in Dresden’s long‑term reliability and performance. Licensed to operate through 2049 and 2051, the Dresden Clean Energy Center provides baseload, reliable carbon-free electricity for the region and supports more than 1,100 family-sustaining jobs.

Constellation and Walmart have both maintained a longstanding presence in Illinois. Constellation’s generation footprint produces enough energy to power more than eight million homes, and Walmart’s retail operations total approximately 175 stores and clubs with more than 55,000 associates in the state. Both companies view the PPA as an extension of their shared, long-term commitment to the communities where they operate.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, is the largest private-sector power producer in the world and the nation’s largest producer of clean and reliable energy. With 55 gigawatts of capacity from nuclear, natural gas, geothermal, hydro, wind and solar facilities, our fleet has the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 27 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation’s clean energy and delivering the around-the-clock reliability needed to power America’s growing economy. We are also the largest nuclear energy company in the U.S. and a leading competitive retail supplier, serving approximately 2.5 million customer accounts nationwide, including 80% of the Fortune 100. We are committed to investing in innovation and new technologies to drive the transition to a reliable, sustainable and secure energy future. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and X.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.