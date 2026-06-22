Aeterna Group Launches as New Architecture and Engineering Firm, Uniting Five Established Brands Across the United States

WASHINGTON, DC--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeterna Group, backed by Signal Hill Equity Partners, today announced the launch of a national architecture and engineering firm, bringing together more than 230 design professionals across five respected firms with deep roots in their communities: CSArch (Albany, NY), ZMM Architects and Engineers (Charleston, WV), Kluber Architects + Engineers (Aurora, IL), KGD Architecture (Washington, DC), and Omni Associates Architects (Fairmont, WV).

The launch marks a milestone in the evolution of all five firms, each of which has built a strong track record designing in markets that serve the communities where they work. Under the Aeterna Group, the firms will retain their individual identities and regional presence while gaining access to shared resources, expanded expertise, and new opportunities that can be pursued more effectively through collaboration.

“Aeterna Group is a collective of firms with decades of experience, trusted relationships, and proven results,” said Adam Krason, President, Aeterna Group. “Our clients will continue to work with the same professionals they know and trust. Aeterna Group will carry on the legacy of these firms and, together, will be able to provide clients with more support on their projects and in their communities than ever before.”

At the heart of Aeterna Group is a shared belief that buildings shape how people gather, learn, grow, and heal - a conviction that spans all the firms. This unique collective is built around a common mission: to partner with clients and empower their teams to design places that define and enhance the communities they serve.

Aeterna Group’s tagline, Enriching Community Life, reflects this purpose and the intentional long-term thinking behind the collective’s formation. The transition is designed to be thoughtful, deliberate and protective of each firm’s local brand equity, community ties, and client relationships.

The Aeterna Group of Companies

CSArch (Albany, NY) is a design-driven architecture and engineering firm serving education, civic/institutional, and corporate clients across New York State.

ZMM Architects and Engineers (Charleston, WV) is a leading architecture and engineering firm with a long history of legacy projects, investment in the community, and a strong portfolio spanning education, government, and healthcare across West Virginia, Virginia, and Ohio.

Kluber Architects + Engineers (Aurora, IL) is a full-service architecture and engineering firm serving government, education, healthcare, and corporate clients in the Chicago area and across Illinois.

Kishimoto.Gordon.Dalaya Inc. dba KGD Architecture (Washington, DC) brings diverse perspectives to complex projects, designing spaces that serve communities across the DC-Maryland-Virginia region, with a strong focus on affordable housing, multifamily residential, institutional, corporate/commercial offices, and mixed-use projects.

Omni Architects (Fairmont, WV) is a full-service architecture firm with a broad portfolio spanning corporate, government, healthcare, academic, recreational, and military facilities, known for a collaborative client process and a strong record of delivering innovative, cost-effective designs.

About Aeterna Group

Aeterna Group is an architecture and engineering firm built on the combined strength of five established firms. With teams of architects, engineers and designers, working across the United States, Aeterna Group designs places that define communities while protecting resources, advocating for their clients, and enhancing quality of life. Aeterna Group is a portfolio company of Signal Hill Equity Partners.

For more information about Aeterna Group, visit aeternagroup.com

About Signal Hill Equity Partners

Signal Hill is a middle-market private equity firm that focuses on investing in regulated and essential service businesses and has raised more than $500 million of long-term capital. Signal Hill is led by a team of professionals who have completed over 250 transactions, building and growing private companies into exceptional businesses.

For more information about Signal Hill Equity Partners, visit signalhillequity.com