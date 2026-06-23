Albertsons Media Collective Brings Sponsored Product Discovery to AI-Powered Conversational Search

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for Albertsons® Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI), today announced a new integration with Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global commerce intelligence platform, bringing sponsored product discovery into Albertsons Cos.’ AI-powered conversational search. The integration enables brands to connect with shoppers as they plan meals, discover products and build baskets.

As customers increasingly turn to AI-driven tools for inspiration and guidance, Albertsons Media Collective is helping brands participate in key planning and shopping moments that are closer to purchase. The integration modernizes the app search experience by surfacing ads naturally within conversational discovery. Through Criteo, eligible sponsored products can appear within AI-powered conversational search product carousels, helping connect customers with relevant items while giving advertisers a natural way to show up in the shopping journey.

“As shoppers use AI and conversational experiences to explore options, brands have an opportunity to put customers first by connecting them to the right products in the moments that matter, meeting their needs with relevance while making retail media feel effortless and organic,” said Jill Pavlovich, SVP, Digital Customer Experience for Albertsons Companies. “This integration is about creating retail media that helps customers along their shopping journey, showing up in ways that are useful and additive to their experience, while giving advertisers a new path to engage closer to the moment of purchase.”

For shoppers, the experience is designed to surface product options that are highly relevant to search queries and fit naturally within the conversation, helping them discover items that are connected to what they are already planning or looking to buy. Albertsons Cos.’ AI-powered conversational search is designed to make grocery shopping easier and more personalized by helping customers find products, plan meals, compare options and build baskets through a conversational experience based on the customer’s searches, inputs and shared preferences. Rather than beginning with a specific item, shoppers can start with broader needs, like planning a meal or restocking for the week, and move directly from inspiration to basket building. Over 85% of Albertsons Cos.’ AI-powered conversations begin with open-ended or exploratory questions.

“In grocery, so many decisions happen in the context of a weekly shop, from discovering new products to planning meals,” said Jenny Dickinson, eCommerce Customer Business Manager, McCormick. “Being part of an experience like Albertsons Cos.’ AI-powered conversational search lets us introduce our brands in a way that feels genuinely helpful to shoppers, while giving us a clearer view of how those moments translate into consideration and sales.”

The collaboration builds on Albertsons Media Collective’s ongoing partnership with Criteo and reflects its broader focus on building retail media solutions that improve the shopper experience while creating measurable opportunities for advertisers.

“Retail media is expanding, with discovery increasingly happening within AI-driven experiences,” said Sherry Smith, President of Retail Media at Criteo. “With Albertsons Cos. as our first retailer to bring Sponsored Products into an AI-powered shopping assistant, we are helping brands connect with shoppers in those moments of intent, setting the foundation for how retailers will monetize AI-driven discovery while maintaining control of the shopper journey.”

For more information, visit albertsonsmediacollective.com.

About Albertsons Media Collective

Albertsons Media Collective is a next-generation retail media network rooted in connections, technology and innovation. As the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, we connect with consumers in more than 2,200 locations across 35 states and the District of Columbia. Through a companywide focus on innovation, we partner with leading brands to help them engage shoppers when and where it matters most, with the power of sophisticated first-party data. From innovative delivery platforms to highly targeted marketing solutions, we offer our clients a variety of programs designed to drive retail sales and maximize brand impact to best serve our shoppers.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce intelligence platform that drives performance for brands, agencies, retailers and publishers. Built on proprietary commerce data from more than $1 trillion in annual sales and two decades of AI innovation, Criteo helps companies across the ecosystem make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes, while delivering more relevant experiences for shoppers. With thousands of clients and deep partnerships across global retail and digital commerce, Criteo provides the technology and insights businesses need to compete and grow. For more information, please visit criteo.com.