MetLife Pet Insurance Expands Grief Support for Pet Parents with Memorial Tree Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For many pet parents, saying goodbye to a beloved dog or cat is one of life’s most difficult experiences. MetLife Pet Insurance is introducing a new Memorial Tree Program to help honor that bond, alongside grief counseling services that support pet parents through end-of-life decisions and the months that follow.

MetLife Pet Insurance is introducing a new Memorial Tree Program to help honor pets, alongside grief counseling services that support pet parents through end-of-life decisions. Share

MetLife Pet Insurance research underscores the depth of that bond: 95% of Americans consider their pet to be family, and 50% say they have grieved a pet’s death more deeply than a human loved one, underscoring the need for support that addresses both the emotional and practical aspects of loss.

Through a collaboration with the National Forest Foundation, MetLife Pet Insurance will honor every insured pet that passes away by supporting the planting of a tree in a U.S. National Forest. Policyholders who cancel coverage due to the death of a pet will receive a sympathy card noting that a memorial tree will be planted in their pet’s honor.

The program builds on MetLife Pet Insurance’s existing grief counseling services, provided by TELUS Health, which connect eligible policyholders with trained counselors for guidance during end-of-life decisions and in the months that follow.

“Pets are family, and the loss of a pet can be one of the most emotional experiences a person can face,” said Brian Jorgensen, head of MetLife Pet Insurance. “We’re focused on showing up for pet parents during that time, not only by helping them honor their pets, but by offering support when they need it most.”

The initiative reflects a broader focus on emotional well-being across MetLife’s offerings. Through its group life offerings, MetLife also provides grief counseling and emotional wellness services through TELUS Health as part of the MetLife Advantages program, reinforcing a consistent approach to care across life and pet insurance.

The National Forest Foundation leads one of the largest reforestation efforts in the United States, restoring forests impacted by wildfire, disease and other environmental challenges.

The Memorial Tree Program is expected to launch in June 2026.

About MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions, LLC

MetLife Pet coverage is issued by Metropolitan General Insurance Company, a Rhode Island insurance company headquartered at 700 Quaker Lane, Warwick, RI 02886. MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC is the policy administrator. It may operate under an alternate or fictitious name in certain jurisdictions, including MetLife Pet Insurance Services LLC (New York and Minnesota) and MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions Agency LLC (Illinois). For more information, visit https://www.metlifepetinsurance.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.