Nex and HYBE Announce Partnership to Bring New BTS-branded Music Experience to Nex Playground

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nex, maker of Nex Playground, the active play system that gets families moving together, today announced a new partnership with HYBE, a global entertainment lifestyle platform company, to bring a unique BTS-branded music experience to Nex Playground later this year. The collaboration will mark Nex’s first-ever co-branded edition of Starri, creating an all-new interactive experience inspired by one of the world’s most influential music groups and giving audiences a new way to connect with pop royalty BTS through movement, music, and play.

“Music has always been one of the most powerful ways to bring people together, and BTS have built a global community through that shared connection,” said Tom Kang, President and Head of International of Nex. “Our partnership with HYBE creates a unique experience that celebrates the energy, creativity, and cultural impact of BTS while bringing all ages together through Starri, one of our most popular games. This collaboration marks an important milestone in the evolution of Starri as a franchise and demonstrates the potential for music and active play to connect audiences around the world.”

Using Nex Playground’s controller-free, motion-tracking technology, players will interact with BTS’ music through full-body gameplay. Designed exclusively for Nex Playground, the experience reimagines how users can engage with the group at home, transforming the living room into an interactive celebration of the music and artistry that have captivated audiences around the globe.

HYBE said: “Playground’s active play platform offers global audiences of all ages an innovative way to engage with our artists. We are excited for fans and families to come together through interactive gameplay inspired by the group’s music. As the first dedicated artist experience on the platform, this partnership represents an exciting new way to connect music, play, and fandom.”

Nex Playground remains the only controller-free console built specifically for families, using motion-powered gameplay to make active, communal play accessible for all ages. Motion-tracking data stays local to the device, and every system includes a built-in camera cover – both central to Nex’s commitment to privacy and safety.

Families can play the entire catalog of 60+ games available on Nex Playground with Play Pass, Nex Playground’s content subscription. Play Pass is sold separately and can be added at any time. To learn more, visit nexplayground.com.

About Nex

Nex is on a mission to connect families and friends through active play. Created by parents for parents, Nex combines technology and play to deliver fun, social, and interactive experiences powered by natural body motion. Its award-winning active play system, Nex Playground, is the only controller-free console built specifically for kids and families with safety and privacy at the core of its design. Nex Playground is kidSAFE+ COPPA compliant and a member of the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) in the U.S. In the U.K., Nex Playground aligns with GDPR requirements, earning PEGI 3 age ratings on the included starter bundle. Motion-tracking data and processing stay local to the device, and every system includes a built-in camera cover.

Nex Playground with Play Pass features a growing library of 60+ active games, from sports to dance, fitness, and educational experiences, including Nex Originals and collaborations with partners such as Paramount, Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, and NBCUniversal. Nex has been recognized by Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, TIME’s Best Inventions, and Parents’ Best Entertainment System for Families, and has earned Red Dot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards.

Nex Playground is available at Amazon, Best Buy®, Target®, Walmart®, and Sam’s Club® online and select retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, and is available for pre-order in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland at Amazon U.K., Argos, and Smyths Toys. To learn more, visit nex.inc or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

About HYBE

HYBE Corp. (HYBE), rebranded from Big Hit Entertainment in March 2021, is a global entertainment lifestyle platform company built on music and technology. Under its mission, “DISCOVER A NEW UNIVERSE, UNLOCK AN IMMERSIVE JOURNEY,” HYBE creates immersive experiences through artists, content, platforms, and services for fans around the world. Across its Music, Platform, and tech-driven future growth initiatives, HYBE connects its businesses to expand fan experiences and drive innovation across the global entertainment ecosystem. HYBE’s multi-label system includes BIGHIT MUSIC, BELIFT LAB, SOURCE MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, ADOR, YX LABELS, and ABD, while HYBE AMERICA manages a diverse portfolio including Blue Highway Records, music publisher Big Machine Music and Quality Control Music in the U.S., along with HYBE’s labels in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market. Beyond music, HYBE continues to expand across concerts, video content, gaming, original stories, retail, and fan platforms, including Weverse, a global superfan platform. With operations across Korea, Japan, the U.S., Mexico, China, and India, HYBE continues to shape the future of entertainment by combining music, technology, and platform innovation.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021 and 2026). Released in March, 2026, BTS’ massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single “SWIM” also debuting at No. 1. The group has since launched their ‘BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG,’’ marking a powerful new chapter that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, drawing massive crowds across multiple regions and generating widespread attention globally.