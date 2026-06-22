CORRECTING and REPLACING Litera Helps Cvent Legal Team Review 360 Contracts in Minutes During High-Stakes Acquisition

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Subhead of release should read: Litera publishes case study on how Kira delivered the contract intelligence Cvent needed to navigate one of its most significant deals on a compressed timeline.

By incorporating Litera Kira into its M&A workflow, Cvent’s legal team moved beyond reactive contract review and became a more strategic contributor at the deal table. Share

LITERA HELPS CVENT LEGAL TEAM REVIEW 360 CONTRACTS IN MINUTES DURING HIGH-STAKES ACQUISITION

Litera publishes case study on how Kira delivered the contract intelligence Cvent needed to navigate one of its most significant deals on a compressed timeline

Litera, the legal AI platform provider that best unifies the practice and business of law, published a new case study showing how Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, used Kira, the AI-powered contract intelligence solution, to review 360 contracts in minutes during a high-stakes acquisition. For in-house legal teams navigating active M&A, the stakes are high: deals demand reliable insights on compressed timelines and exports that give leadership actionable insights. Kira's contract intelligence capabilities enabled Cvent's legal team to meet these contractual diligence demands, transforming what could have been a bottleneck into faster outcomes.

“I would describe Kira’s value to our business in three words: time to value,” said Myah Bowermaster, Head of Legal Operations, Cvent. “Making strategic decisions at the right time with the right insights can change a lot of things. We would not have been able to successfully navigate what was one of our most significant deals to date in the timeline required without it.”

By incorporating Kira into its M&A workflow, Cvent’s legal team moved beyond reactive contract review and became a more strategic contributor at the deal table.

With Kira embedded in their workflow, Cvent's legal team was able to move from reactive reviewers to strategic contributors, delivering real-time insights that informed deal considerations, integration planning, and risk assessment.

"In-house legal teams are being asked to move faster and take on more complexity," said Ashley Miller, Vice President Sales, North America, Litera. "What Cvent's team accomplished with Kira is what purpose-built contract intelligence should do: turn high contract volume from a bottleneck into a source of strategic insight and make legal a trusted partner at the deal table. That is what 30 years of legal expertise, built into every workflow, makes possible."

Trained on 45,000 lawyer hours and trusted by 70% of the Top 50 Global Law Firms, Kira delivers reliable, deterministic accuracy where probabilistic answers present too much risk.

For the case study on how Cvent transformed its M&A diligence from a bottleneck into a strategic advantage, visit: https://www.litera.com/customers/case-study/how-cvent-reviewed-360-contracts-minutes-using-kira

About Litera

Litera is the legal AI platform provider that best unifies the practice and business of law, built on 30 years of legal expertise that no AI startup can shortcut, and engineered for the decades ahead. The company combines purpose-built legal technology with Lito, its award-winning Legal AI agent, to Raise The Bar™ for the legal profession worldwide. With AI solutions spanning legal drafting, document comparison, contract review, knowledge management, business development, and more, Litera serves over 15,000 global customers and 2.3 million daily users, including 99% of the Am Law 100. Integrated directly into Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace across devices, Litera delivers the right data, in the right place, at the right time - reducing context-switching so lawyers can practice law, not manage tools, while winning more business, driving efficiency and the deeper client relationships that fuel sustainable growth. For more information, visit litera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.