Mount Sinai Health System Partners with Signal 1 to Strengthen AI Governance and Accelerate Value Realization

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mount Sinai Health System, one of the nation’s leading academic medical systems, encompassing seven hospital campuses, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, a Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and a Nursing School, will evaluate Signal 1’s AI Management Platform (AIMS) to centralize oversight, governance, and performance monitoring for its expanding portfolio of artificial intelligence solutions.

“As we expand across a diverse set of AI applications — from imaging to generative AI to emerging agent-based systems — our priority is ensuring we can monitor performance, safety, and impact at scale without slowing innovation," said Robbie Freeman, Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Mount Sinai Health System. "Signal 1 gives us the structure and visibility to manage a diverse and growing AI portfolio — allowing our researchers and data science teams to focus on delivering innovation, differentiated solutions, and research."

Mount Sinai's work with Signal 1's AI Management Platform reflects its continued leadership in advancing AI across clinical, operational, and research domains. As its portfolio expands across multiple AI modalities and use cases, the organization is focused on scaling oversight and performance monitoring ensuring every AI tool is safe, effective and delivering against its intended outcomes. Signal 1 enables Mount Sinai to quickly establish broad, consistent governance and monitoring capabilities across its AI portfolio — delivering enterprise-wide visibility, standardized evaluation, and operational efficiency without requiring them to build and maintain that infrastructure themselves.

"As leading health systems like Mount Sinai expand into more advanced and diverse AI applications, the question is no longer whether to adopt novel AI technologies and use cases — it's how to efficiently and safely manage them at scale," said Tomi Poutanen, Co-Founder and CEO of Signal 1. "Our platform is designed to give organizations immediate, enterprise-wide oversight across all of their AI investments, including generative and agentic AI solutions which are rapidly being adopted but raise a novel set of governance and oversight needs. We are thrilled to be partnering with a system like Mount Sinai which has been on the leading edge of AI development and deployment in healthcare."

With Signal 1, Mount Sinai will gain a centralized technology platform that provides:

Visibility into all AI tools in operation or under evaluation across the health system

Streamlined AI intake and approval workflows

Automated monitoring and reporting for deployed AI solutions, with configurable metrics and alerting to ensure continued performance, safety, and compliance

Performance optimization tools for generative and agentic AI applications, supporting rapid iteration and continuous improvement

ROI and impact tracking to ensure solutions deliver against clinical, operational, and research goals

This partnership underscores both organizations' shared commitment to advancing safe, transparent, and high-impact AI in healthcare — translating innovation into measurable improvements in patient care, provider experience, and system performance.

About Signal 1

Signal 1 helps health systems build and scale high-performing enterprise AI programs. Its AI Management System (AIMS) provides centralized visibility, governance infrastructure, and technical capabilities to oversee AI across the full lifecycle. Purpose-built for healthcare, AIMS enables health systems to govern, manage and orchestrate all their agentic, generative, and predictive AI on a single platform that seamlessly integrates into existing infrastructure. With views for every stakeholder involved in AI oversight, Signal 1 enables health systems to make smarter, safer AI investments, streamline AI operations, and realize greater value by managing AI as a portfolio — not a collection of disconnected tools.