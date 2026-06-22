BitGo Expands Institutional Access to DeFi Vault Strategies With Morpho

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced plans to expand institutional access to certain third-party decentralized finance (DeFi) vault products and onchain lending-related opportunities through a new DeFi vault offering developed with third-party infrastructure providers and risk managers. Among the planned launch partners is Morpho, the decentralized lending infrastructure protocol supporting onchain lending markets.

The upcoming vault offering is designed to enable eligible institutional clients to access third-party vaults and related predefined onchain strategies through a network of specialized partners. Independent risk managers will set the vault’s strategy parameters, risk parameters, and maximum exposure limits while infrastructure providers, such as Morpho, will provide the underlying vault architecture, lending infrastructure, and onchain execution systems that power strategy execution.

Vault participation and custody of vault receipt tokens is expected to be integrated with BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association (“BitGo Bank & Trust”), BitGo’s OCC-chartered national trust bank. Through this integration, clients will be able to access certain third-party onchain vault functionality using institutional custody tooling while benefitting from institutional-grade controls, including configurable policy enforcement, spending limits, asset-level permissions, audit trails, reporting, and real-time monitoring. When client assets are transferred to a third-party vault or protocol, those assets are expected to be deployed outside BitGo Bank & Trust’s custody environment, while BitGo Bank & Trust is expected to support custody of the applicable vault receipt token or similar record representing the client’s claim with respect to those assets.

This model creates a clear separation between custody, risk management, and protocol infrastructure, designed to bring greater transparency, and operational control to client access to third-party vault activities.

“We believe institutions are looking for ways to access onchain opportunities but also expect the security and oversight that come with institutional custody,” said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-founder of BitGo. “This means partnering with the right infrastructure providers, like Morpho, and risk managers. BitGo’s DeFi vaults bring these pieces together in a way that makes access to certain onchain opportunities that align with their goals more accessible to our clients.”

"BitGo is one of the most trusted names in institutional digital asset custody, and this integration is intended to connect eligible BitGo clients to Morpho-enabled vault infrastructure through BitGo’s platform,” said Paul Frambot, CEO and Co-founder of Morpho. “Through Morpho's credit network, institutions can access third-party onchain lending markets through infrastructure that can be accessed using BitGo’s institutional workflows. This is made possible through Morpho's composable architecture, designed to be embedded directly into the existing workflows institutions already trust and use."

The planned DeFi vault launch builds on BitGo’s broader efforts to facilitate clients’ ability to access third party participation models in which they can put their assets to work. BitGo’s previously announced integration with Blueprint Finance’s Concrete protocol is designed to enable clients to access certain third-party onchain protocols and potentially earn rewards while assets remain in qualified custody. The planned Morpho vault offering is expected to support a model in which client assets are deployed through third-party vault infrastructure and BitGo Bank & Trust supports the custody of the corresponding vault receipt token or similar customer entitlement record. In both cases, BitGo’s goal is to expand institutional access to onchain opportunities, while any rewards or returns would be generated, if at all, by third-party vault and protocol activity rather than by BitGo or BitGo Bank & Trust.

Over time, BitGo expects to expand the offering with additional providers, protocol integrations, and risk managers, giving eligible clients access to opportunities made available by independent third parties and subject to BitGo’s eligibility, operational, and compliance requirements. By integrating vaults directly into BitGo’s offering, clients can pursue access to eligible third-party vault functionality through a single experience designed for institutional use.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About Morpho

Morpho is an onchain lending network with $11B+ in deposits connecting lenders and borrowers to the optimal opportunities worldwide. Its modular, open infrastructure enables fintechs, wallets, exchanges, and institutions to embed configurable credit products directly into their platforms, while maintaining full control over the user experience. Leaders like Coinbase, Bitwise Asset Management, and Société Générale already build on Morpho to deploy secure, scalable onchain credit products. For more information, please visit Morpho.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.