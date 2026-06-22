K Health and Hartford HealthCare Expand AI Enabled Care Partnership Into Virtual Specialty Care

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hartford HealthCare (HHC) today announced the expansion of its partnership with K Health, an AI-enabled care platform, into specialty care. Starting with endocrinology, the expansion signals a new chapter of the same clinical-grade AI that transformed primary care access, now being available to patients who seek virtual assistance managing complex, chronic conditions. This builds on the existing partnership that launched in March 2025 as HHC 24/7, which offers same-day virtual visits with Hartford HealthCare Medical Group providers – available any time of day, right from your phone.

The move into specialty care reflects a broader shift in how AI can enable appropriate medical care. Beyond triaging patients faster and scheduling appointments, it can assist in longitudinally managing conditions across the full care continuum. This includes moving between a primary care visit to a specialist appointment within a single platform, decreasing wait times, and increasing patient access and provider availability.

“The goal has always been to provide a seamless patient experience, and specialty care is often where we see the disconnect and fragmented handoffs,” said Ran Shaul, co-founder and chief product officer at K Health. “A patient shouldn't have to navigate two different systems, portals, or wait times just because their condition crossed a line between primary and specialty. Clinical-grade AI can close that gap. And with HHC, we're proving it."

Endocrinology is the first specialty added to HHC 24/7, with specialty-trained Advanced Practice Providers. Primary and specialty care providers access HHC 24/7 through their existing workflows; the platform handles scheduling, intake, and clinical notetaking at the point of care.

"HHC 24/7 was built to bring on-demand, fully integrated care to patients across the system," said Dr. Mandeep Kumar, medical director of advanced specialties at Hartford HealthCare. "Expanding into specialty care is the natural next step. Conditions like diabetes and thyroid disease don't exist in isolation from primary care, and neither should the treatment. This broader partnership with K Health gives our patients a continuous, connected experience, and gives our clinicians the tools to support them across that continuum."

HHC 24/7 is available to patients in Connecticut. Patients can access the platform through the Hartford HealthCare patient portal at https://mychartplus.org/ or https://start.hartfordhealthcare.org/hhc-24-7-virtual-care/

About Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare, a not-for-profit healthcare system, is driven by a mission to improve the health and well-being of every community.

With 48,000 dedicated colleagues and a bold vision for the future, Hartford HealthCare is transforming healthcare across Connecticut and beyond, enhancing access, affordability, health equity, and excellence. Spanning more than 500 locations across 169 towns and cities, our comprehensive care-delivery system is built to serve every community, every day.

From world-class hospitals, including two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, and four community hospitals, to an expansive network of behavioral health services, multispecialty physician groups, urgent and virtual care, surgery centers, home care, senior care, rehabilitation, and mobile neighborhood health programs, Hartford HealthCare is there when and where it matters most.

Hartford HealthCare touches the lives of more than 28,000 people every single day, delivering unparalleled care through its unique Institute Model, bringing together leading experts in neuroscience, cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular care, orthopedics, and urology and kidney health to provide a unified, high standard of care at the most affordable cost.

Recognized nationally for patient safety and clinical excellence, Hartford HealthCare was the only health system in the country awarded the prestigious Quest for Quality Prize from the American Hospital Association. A national leader in patient safety, Hartford HealthCare also earned ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group across all its hospitals in 2023 and 2024, reflecting a long-standing commitment to providing safe, high-quality care.

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About K Health

K Health is an AI-enabled care company that partners with leading health systems to deliver primary and specialty care at scale. The K Health platform combines PatientGPT — its proprietary clinical AI — with a national network of providers to offer patients accessible, longitudinal, and high-quality care. K Health's health system partners include Hartford HealthCare, Cedars Sinai, Mayo Clinic, Hackensack Meridian, Mass General Brigham and Northwell Health. K Health is headquartered in New York, NY.