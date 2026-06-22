KBRA Assigns Rating to Senior Unsecured Notes Issued by Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a BBB long-term credit rating (LTCR) to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.'s (UVE’s) $100 million, 7.75% Senior Unsecured Notes (Notes) due 2031, with a Stable outlook. UVE intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including redemption of its existing $100 million 5.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due November 30, 2026, extending UVE’s debt maturity profile to 2031. The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of UVE and rank equally with the company’s current and future senior unsecured indebtedness, while remaining structurally subordinated to policyholder obligations and other liabilities of UVE’s subsidiaries.

UVE is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. The primary insurance entities, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC), offer insurance products through both their appointed independent agent network and Universal’s online distribution channels across 19 active states, most notably Florida.

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Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

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