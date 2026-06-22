Club Pilates Expanding through Large-Scale, Multi-State Deal with Area Developer Saber Ammori

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Club Pilates, the world’s largest Pilates brand by number of studios, announced today a deal with entrepreneur Saber Ammori, leading to the signing of a multi-unit development agreement for 70 locations in addition to Ammori’s open studios and studios in development. Currently, Ammori owns and operates 14 Club Pilates units in the New York City area.

Club Pilates announced today a deal with entrepreneur Saber Ammori, leading to the signing of a multi-unit development agreement for 70 locations in addition to Ammori’s open studios and studios in development. Share

As part of this landmark deal, Ammori and Cohere Capital have formed Renew Fitness to operate and develop the existing and future locations. The franchisee group’s total number of potential studios will jump to 84, making Renew Fitness one of Club Pilates’ largest multi-unit franchisees.

“Even after twenty-plus years, Club Pilates continues to push the boundaries of boutique fitness franchising,” said Mike Nuzzo, CEO of Xponential Fitness. “This deal with Renew Fitness is a testament to the brand’s strength, economics, and staying power. We are thrilled to see large multi-unit owners and area developers reinvesting in the brand and making our incredible offerings accessible to more communities around the world.”

As part of the deal, Renew Fitness will acquire and develop studios in and around Michigan, Maryland, and New York.

On top of being a Club Pilates developer, Ammori is the Managing Member, Co-CEO, and Co-Founder of Wireless Vision, which owns and operates over 450 T-Mobile locations nationwide. Outside of Wireless Vision and Renew Fitness, Saber is an active operator and investor across multiple sectors, including car washes, consumer services, real estate, and other operating businesses throughout the United States.

“The goal has always been to keep growing with Club Pilates — my team and I are extremely passionate about this empowering, inclusive brand,” said Ammori. “There is still so much whitespace for Pilates in the U.S., and the formation of Renew Fitness will help us unlock that next phase of growth.”

This deal with Ammori follows several groundbreaking expansions for Club Pilates, with recent franchise agreements and openings coming from a variety of ownership groups, including Riser Fitness, Spartan Fitness, and Aligned Fitness, who collectively own more than 350 Club Pilates studios.

For more information about Club Pilates and its franchise opportunity, visit www.clubpilates.com or www.xponential.com.

ABOUT CLUB PILATES:

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Based in Irvine, CA, Club Pilates has appeared in both Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises ten years running, Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 lists multiple times, and honored with Forbes’ Best Customer Service Award. Club Pilates offers extensive training certification for its instructors, including its 500-hour training program. Club Pilates is headquartered in Irvine, CA and is part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, a leading curator of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about Club Pilates, visit https://www.clubpilates.com.