3Degrees Launches Meridian, EAC Management Platform to Simplify Global Clean Energy Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3Degrees, a leading global climate solutions provider and Certified B Corporation, today announced the launch of 3Degrees Meridian, a centralized platform designed to help organizations track progress toward carbon-free electricity goals and optimize their energy attribute certificate (EAC) portfolio positions across both internal operations and their global supply chains.

Reduce risk, maximize value, and accelerate renewable energy progress with 3Degrees Meridian. Share

For climate-leading organizations managing complex, global renewable energy portfolios, 3Degrees Meridian combines best-in-class technology and climate strategy with the market access that has defined the company’s reputation over the past 20 years. The platform unifies energy demand data with clean energy supply to enable smarter, faster purchasing decisions without compromising credibility.

Core Platform Capabilities

3Degrees Meridian helps organizations manage global EAC portfolios with greater confidence, control, and efficiency, from procurement planning through retirement and audit-ready reporting.

Track progress with confidence: Monitor annual, monthly, and hourly progress toward scope 2 targets and supplier renewable energy adoption in a single interface.

Monitor annual, monthly, and hourly progress toward scope 2 targets and supplier renewable energy adoption in a single interface. Simplify EAC portfolio management and reporting: Consolidate electricity demand and EAC supply data to quickly identify portfolio shortfalls and surpluses, streamline EAC attribution to customers and suppliers, and save time with audit-ready reporting and documentation.

Consolidate electricity demand and EAC supply data to quickly identify portfolio shortfalls and surpluses, streamline EAC attribution to customers and suppliers, and save time with audit-ready reporting and documentation. Make more informed purchasing decisions: Access on-demand EAC pricing and liquidity intelligence, paired with expert support, to optimize procurement timing and reduce market risk.

Access on-demand EAC pricing and liquidity intelligence, paired with expert support, to optimize procurement timing and reduce market risk. Improve PPA performance visibility: Access third-party wholesale market forecasts and forward-looking insights to project PPA performance and validate invoicing accuracy.

Beyond scope 2 goals, 3Degrees Meridian facilitates scope 3 carbon-free electricity purchasing and tracking. The platform enables organizations to track supplier renewable energy procurement and EAC allocation, supporting audit-ready reporting with built-in controls to prevent double-counting.

“Meeting near-term greenhouse gas reduction and renewable energy targets requires technology that removes friction, improves decision-making, and scales action,” said Philippe Vedrenne, CEO of 3Degrees. “Meridian is built to address the operational complexity facing sustainability teams managing portfolios that span multiple contract types, geographies, and regulatory environments.”

Proven Market Expertise

3Degrees powers the Meridian platform with proven renewable energy market strategy and scale. Over the past five years, the company has delivered over 500 million MWh of EACs across more than 100 countries, working alongside a global network of corporate climate leaders, including eBay and Mars, to accelerate clean electricity adoption.

3Degrees Meridian is available now.

For more information, visit: https://3degreesinc.com/meridian

About 3Degrees

3Degrees is a leading global climate solutions provider, pioneer of environmental markets, and Certified B Corporation. Our work is driven by the need for urgent climate action, and has been for 20 years. We deliver a full suite of clean energy and decarbonization solutions to help global Fortune 500 companies and other organizations achieve their climate goals and address emissions in the fight against climate change. The 3Degrees team brings a commitment to integrity and deep expertise in climate strategy and implementation across scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions, including global environmental commodities, renewable energy and carbon project development, supply chain decarbonization, and clean fuel standards. We help develop and deploy impactful climate solutions that make good business sense and advance an equitable transition to the low-carbon future. Learn more at 3Degrees.com or follow us on LinkedIn.