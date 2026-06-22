Slipstream Life Sciences Announces NIL Partnership with Amateur Golfer Miles Russell

BLUEBELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slipstream IT, a leading strategic technology partner to the life sciences industry, today announced a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Miles Russell, the 17-year-old amateur golfer who made history this weekend at the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Russell, the top-ranked junior golfer in the American Junior Golf Association and a two-time AJGA Player of the Year, became just the second-youngest player since World War II to make the cut at the U.S. Open. Competing against the world's best professionals, he finished the tournament at seven-over par, closing with an even-par 70 in the final round against one of the strongest fields in golf.

“What Miles has accomplished at 17 years old is nothing short of extraordinary. His mindset – the focus, the composure under pressure, the willingness to compete against the best in the world – reflects exactly what we aspire to bring to our clients in life sciences. We’re proud to partner with Miles as he writes the next chapter of what is going to be a remarkable career.” – Brandon McKay, CEO/Founder of Slipstream Life Sciences

The partnership reflects Slipstream's commitment to investing in excellence, precision, and long-term performance. In life sciences, Slipstream partners with pharmaceutical and biotech organizations to accelerate innovation, strengthen regulatory and digital infrastructure, and deliver technology solutions at scale. The same qualities that define a great athlete, discipline, resilience, and consistent execution under pressure, are the qualities Slipstream brings to every client engagement.

Russell, a Florida State commit, earned his spot in the U.S. Open field through qualifying and carried himself throughout the week with the maturity and professionalism of a seasoned tour player. In a memorable moment during Sunday's final round, he surprised his father by arranging him to caddie the 18th hole, offering a personal touch on Father's Day that resonated with golf fans watching worldwide.

"It's been an incredible week, and I'm grateful for the people and companies that believe in me and support what I'm trying to accomplish. Slipstream shares a lot of the same values that I do—hard work, preparation, and always looking to improve—and I'm excited to have them on my team." – Miles Russell

The partnership will include brand representation across Russell’s non-collegiate tournament appearances, social media channels, and promotional events. Additional details about collaborative initiatives will be announced throughout the term of the agreement.

About Slipstream Life Sciences

Slipstream Life Sciences is a technology consulting firm dedicated to empowering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with pragmatic, scalable, and compliant technology solutions. From regulatory operations and data management to digital transformation and commercial infrastructure, Slipstream partners with life sciences organizations across the full drug lifecycle. Life Sciences, Accelerated. Expertise Delivered. Learn more at slipstreamls.com

About Miles Russell

Miles Russell is a 17-year-old amateur golfer from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and the No. 1 ranked junior golfer in the world. A two-time AJGA Player of the Year, two-time Junior Players Championship winner, and 2023 Junior PGA Champion, Russell became the second-youngest player since World War II to make the cut at the U.S. Open in 2026. He is committed to Florida State University for the fall of 2027.