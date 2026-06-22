Seneca Resources and Evolution Well Services Announce 3-Year Strategic Agreement to Deliver Sustainable Energy Solutions in Appalachia

HOUSTON & THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seneca Resources Company, LLC (Seneca), the exploration and production segment of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG), and Evolution Well Services (Evolution) today announced a strategic alignment to deploy advanced electric fracturing technology across Seneca’s Appalachian basin footprint.

By leveraging our responsibly produced and gathered field gas to power electric fracturing operations, we can reduce fuel and logistics costs, improve reliability and uptime, and lower overall cost of ownership. Share

The partnership reflects strong alignment between two organizations committed to the responsible and transparent development of natural gas. By combining Evolution’s patent-protected electric fracturing technology, in-house power generation, and advanced field gas conditioning services with Seneca’s responsibly sourced natural gas production, the collaboration is designed to improve operational efficiency while reducing the environmental footprint of completions.

Together, the companies bring a shared focus on safety, performance, and disciplined execution. Evolution’s technology-driven approach and Seneca’s operational leadership will allow both teams to leverage real-time data and engineered solutions to drive efficiency during high-intensity completions.

“This initiative reflects Seneca’s focus on disciplined capital allocation and operational execution,” said Justin Loweth, President of Seneca Resources and NFG Midstream. “By leveraging our responsibly produced and gathered field gas to power electric fracturing operations, we can reduce fuel and logistics costs, improve reliability and uptime, and lower overall cost of ownership. Our partnership with Evolution demonstrates how thoughtfully integrated technology can drive meaningful operating efficiencies, enhance capital productivity, and deliver durable returns while maintaining strong environmental performance.”

“This alignment exemplifies how innovation and disciplined execution can work together to advance natural gas development,” said Steven W. Anderson, President and CEO of Evolution Well Services. “By integrating our fully electric fracturing technology, in-house power generation, and field gas conditioning with Seneca’s responsibly sourced natural gas, we are delivering a completion solution that prioritizes safety, reliability, and efficiency while reducing operational complexity. We’re proud to partner with Seneca to help set a higher standard for sustainable, high-performance completions in Appalachia.”

About Seneca Resources

Seneca Resources Company, LLC, headquartered in Houston, Texas, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Region including the Marcellus and Utica Shales. We have been providing energy and jobs for more than 100 years and remain committed to our core values of safety, environmental stewardship, community, professionalism, teamwork, and technical excellence.

Learn more at http://www.natfuel.com/seneca/default.aspx.

About Evolution Well Services

Evolution Well Services’ mission is to set the standard for electric fracturing by delivering consistent, best-in-class operational excellence through safety, innovation, and teamwork. The company leverages fully integrated, patent-protected electric frac operations, in-house power generation, and advanced field gas conditioning services to deliver reliable engineered solutions. Together, We Innovate to enhance performance, maximize efficiency, and create lasting value for partners across the oil and gas industry.

Learn more at www.evolutionws.com.