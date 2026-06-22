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Carvana and Jimmie Johnson Foundation Launch "Driving Brighter Futures" Grant Program to Invest in the Next Generation of Automotive Talent

Cash Grant Available to Public School Automotive and Engineering CTE Programs Nationwide

original Carvana and Jimmie Johnson Foundation launch "Driving Brighter Futures" grant program to invest in the next generation of automotive talent.

Carvana and Jimmie Johnson Foundation launch "Driving Brighter Futures" grant program to invest in the next generation of automotive talent.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling cars online, and the Jimmie Johnson Foundation today announced the launch of Driving Brighter Futures, a grant program designed to accelerate career and technical education (CTE) in automotive and engineering programs at public schools serving grades K-12 across the country.

Every great mechanic, engineer, and technician started somewhere. For many, it was a classroom — a CTE program with a dedicated teacher, a well-equipped shop, and the belief that hands-on skills can open doors. Even as more students express interest in learning automotive trades, many of the public school programs responsible for developing that talent pipeline operate with very limited resources to keep pace with a rapidly evolving industry. Driving Brighter Futures was created to change that, one school at a time.

"I grew up around cars, and I know firsthand how transformative it is when a young person finds their passion in a shop," said Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. "The educators running these CTE programs are doing incredible work, often with very little. Driving Brighter Futures is about making sure they have what they need to keep inspiring the next generation — because the industry needs these students, and these students deserve the opportunity."

"At Carvana, we're deeply committed to building the workforce that keeps the automotive industry moving forward. Driving Brighter Futures is an investment in the students who will one day design, build, and repair the vehicles of tomorrow. We're honored to team up with Jimmie Johnson Foundation on a program that puts real resources where they matter most." said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer.

Nominations are open and will be accepted through August 28, 2026. To nominate a school or learn more about Driving Brighter Futures, please visit the Jimmie Johnson Foundation website here.

This year, the program will award one deserving public school automotive or engineering CTE program with a grant to invest in what their program needs most to educate the next generation of students, whether that's new tools, updated curriculum, or vehicles for students to work on.

About Carvana

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Since launching in 2013, more than 4 million customers have chosen Carvana’s leading automotive e-commerce experience to shop, sell, finance, and trade in vehicles entirely online, with the convenience of delivery or local pickup as soon as the same day. Carvana’s unique offering is powered by its passionate team, differentiated national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology.

For more information, please visit Carvana.com.

About the Jimmie Johnson Foundation

Chandra and Jimmie Johnson launched the Jimmie Johnson Foundation in 2006 with a mission to assist children, families, and communities in need in the United States. The Foundation currently supports K-12 public education, primarily through the Champions Grant program. JJF is celebrating 20 Years of Impact in 2026, having committed more than $13.7 million to various K-12 public schools and charities across the country since inception. To learn more about how you can support JJF’s work, visit www.jimmiejohnsonfoundation.org.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Carvana Communications
press@carvana.com

Industry:

Carvana

NYSE:CVNA
Release Versions
English

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Carvana Communications
press@carvana.com

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