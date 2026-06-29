CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CheckMy Driver by Modives and Auto Master Systems (AMS) are expanding their partnership to deliver enhanced insurance verification, monitoring, and portfolio protection capabilities to Buy Here Pay Here (BHPH) dealers across North America.

CheckMy Driver by Modives and Auto Master Systems Expand Partnership to Modernize Insurance Verification and Portfolio Protection for BHPH Dealers Share

Since introducing CheckMy Driver to the AMS ecosystem, dealers have increasingly adopted a more modern approach to insurance management by moving beyond traditional tracking methods and leveraging live, carrier-verified insurance data. Unlike solutions focused primarily on post-sale tracking, CheckMy Driver enables dealers to digitally verify insurance coverage at the point of sale and continue monitoring policies throughout the life of the account, helping reduce risk, improve compliance, and strengthen portfolio visibility.

As the partnership continues to evolve, AMS and CheckMy Driver are expanding integration capabilities, simplifying dealer workflows, and delivering additional reporting and portfolio management tools designed specifically for the BHPH industry.

The collaboration also aligns with AMS's continued investment in innovation through Dealer Flow 360, the company's new web-based platform designed to modernize dealership operations and customer engagement for BHPH dealers. As AMS expands its technology ecosystem, the integration of CheckMy Driver's insurance verification and monitoring capabilities helps deliver a more connected workflow, greater operational efficiency, and enhanced portfolio visibility for dealers managing increasingly complex operations.

Together, AMS and CheckMy Driver are helping dealerships reduce manual processes, improve compliance, and streamline critical insurance-related workflows within a single operational environment.

"Dealers today need more than insurance tracking—they need actionable intelligence," said Frederick Waite, CEO of Modives. "Our partnership with AMS continues to evolve as we listen to dealer feedback and develop solutions that help protect assets, improve operational efficiency, uncover revenue opportunities, and identify risks that were previously difficult to see."

Through CheckMy Driver, AMS dealers can digitally verify insurance coverage using live carrier data at the point of sale and continuously monitor policies for cancellations, lapses, coverage changes, deductible increases, and other risk-related events throughout the life of the account. Embedded directly within the AMS ecosystem, the solution helps eliminate disconnected workflows while providing a scalable process for managing insurance compliance across portfolios.

"We're proud to continue expanding our relationship with CheckMy Driver as part of our ongoing commitment to helping dealerships operate more effectively," said Mike Downey, President of Auto Master Systems. "By integrating innovative tools into the AMS platform, we're enabling our customers to improve efficiency, strengthen compliance, and better serve their customers."

Together, AMS and CheckMy Driver remain committed to helping dealers modernize insurance management while creating a better experience for both dealership staff and customers.

About CheckMy Driver by Modives

CheckMy Driver by Modives delivers full-service digital insurance and identity verification, monitoring, and remediation solutions for automotive dealers, lenders, and fleet operators. Through a combination of consumer-permissioned access, carrier data connections, carrier portals, and other verification methods, CheckMy Driver provides a comprehensive 360-degree solution for confirming coverage, monitoring policy changes, and managing insurance-related risk throughout the life of the account.

Unlike basic data-only solutions, CheckMy Driver combines advanced technology with dedicated operational support, including a full call center to handle exceptions, manual verifications, customer follow-up, and ongoing monitoring requests. This hybrid approach helps organizations reduce manual workload, improve compliance, identify coverage issues earlier, and better protect their assets through accurate, actionable insurance intelligence.

About Auto Master Systems

Auto Master Systems (AMS) is a leading provider of dealership management software serving independent dealerships, BHPH operators, finance companies, and automotive businesses across North America. AMS delivers innovative technology solutions that help companies improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance, optimize portfolio management, and enhance the customer experience.