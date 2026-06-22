ALTO Announces Full-Building Lease with DHL at ALTO Pinto 45

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALTO Real Estate Funds is pleased to announce the successful execution of a full-building lease with DHL at ALTO Pinto 45, a 586,919 SF Class A industrial facility in South Dallas.

The lease marks a major milestone for the project, delivering 100% occupancy and securing a global logistics leader as the long-term tenant. With lease execution completed in May 2026 and operations expected to commence in August 2026, this transaction reinforces the strength of the Dallas logistics market and the continued demand for well-located, institutional-quality industrial product.

ALTO Pinto 45 is strategically positioned to serve regional and national distribution needs, benefiting from proximity to key transportation corridors and intermodal infrastructure. The lease with DHL, a globally recognized leader in supply chain and logistics further validates the asset’s design, location, and execution.

“This success was the result of a highly coordinated effort across ALTO’s investment, development, and operating teams, alongside strong collaboration with our partners, consultants, and leasing team” said Yaniv Melamud, CEO at ALTO. “We are proud to bring a best-in-class tenant to the project and deliver a fully leased outcome for our investors”.

ALTO continues to actively develop and invest in Class A industrial properties across Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin, focusing on locations that benefit from long-term population growth, infrastructure investment, and evolving supply chain demand.

About ALTO Real Estate Funds

ALTO Real Estate Funds is an investment firm focused on the acquisition and development of logistics assets in Texas and open-air shopping centers throughout the U.S. Sun Belt. Over its 16-year track record, ALTO has invested in 83 properties totaling 15 million square feet. The firm focuses on institutional-quality assets in high-growth markets and seeks to create value through operational expertise, disciplined execution, and active asset management.