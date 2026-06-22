ScottsMiracle-Gro Cultivates End-to-End Supply Chain Agility with Kinaxis

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain planning and orchestration, today announced that ScottsMiracle-Gro, the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, is expanding its partnership with Kinaxis. The move will further optimize its supply chain planning operations as part of a broader transformation initiative, building on proven success and results achieved in recent years.

David Huskisson will join Kinaxis CEO Razat Gaurav on June 23 at 9:50 CDT at Reuters Supply Chain USA for a keynote, Operational Orchestration in Practice: Turning Volatility into Competitive Advantage. Share

Operating in a seasonal environment, where demand can be impacted by regional weather patterns, retailer promotions, and shifting consumer behavior, ScottsMiracle-Gro is investing further in the Kinaxis Maestro™ platform to improve planning accuracy and strengthen end-to-end supply chain orchestration across its North American network.

This transformation reflects the company’s focus on supply chain technology as a foundational necessity. By connecting planning, decision-making, and execution on a unified platform, the company aims to improve responsiveness, optimize performance, and better navigate volatility while supporting long-term growth and operational efficiency.

Prior to working with Kinaxis, ScottsMiracle-Gro relied on manual workflows with limited standardization across business units, making it challenging to respond quickly during peak demand periods. By moving to a unified, AI-powered platform, the company is enabling a more cohesive planning model to orchestrate decisions in real time, deliver stronger business outcomes at scale to the benefit of its customers and consumers.

“Consumer satisfaction is a core conviction for our company,” said David Huskisson, Senior Vice President, at ScottsMiracle-Gro. “To deliver high-quality, dependable products when and where consumers expect them, we needed a supply chain platform that is dynamic, reliable and responsive. Kinaxis is enabling us to better manage demand and navigate volatility while supporting our growth objectives and strengthening service to our retail partners.”

Advanced scenario planning and orchestration capabilities were a key factor in the decision. With the ability to model weather shifts, material constraints and production trade-offs in real time within Maestro, ScottsMiracle-Gro can respond faster to changing conditions, such as a sudden spike in demand triggered by the first warm spring weekend, while reducing the risk of stockouts and eliminating inefficiencies.

“ScottsMiracle-Gro is operating at the intersection of demand volatility and high customer expectation,” said Mark Morgan, President of Global Commercial Operations at Kinaxis. “With Maestro, they are building a more connected, agile supply chain that can sense change, evaluate options, and respond with confidence. By expanding our relationship and bringing planning, decision-making, and execution together on a single platform, they are enabling teams to orchestrate actions across the business, adapt faster to volatility, and create a competitive advantage in an increasingly unpredictable market.”

David Huskisson will join Kinaxis CEO Razat Gaurav on June 23 at 9:50 CDT at Reuters Supply Chain USA for a keynote, Operational Orchestration in Practice: Turning Volatility into Competitive Advantage. Together, they’ll explore how connecting plans, decisions, and coordinated actions across supply chain and operations teams are driving stronger alignment and execution with Maestro.

To learn more about Kinaxis and its industry-leading supply chain planning and orchestration platform visit www.kinaxis.com.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain planning and orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Source: Kinaxis Inc.