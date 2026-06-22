Bilt Adds Preferred Hotels & Resorts as Newest Transfer Partner, Unlocking 700+ Independent Properties for Members Worldwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt, the membership that connects where you live with the places you love, today announced a new transfer partner relationship with Preferred Hotels & Resorts and its I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program. Starting today, Bilt Members can transfer Bilt Points directly to I Prefer Hotel Rewards at a 1:2 ratio — for every 1,000 Bilt Points transferred, members receive 2,000 I Prefer Points redeemable at more than 700 independently owned hotels, resorts, and residences across 85 countries.

This addition marks Bilt's 24th travel partner and seventh hotel and hospitality partner, continuing the program's expansion as the most flexible point currency in the market. Unlike traditional hotel chain programs, Preferred Hotels & Resorts represents a global collection of independent properties — from cliffside retreats in Santorini and historic estates in Tuscany to private island resorts — spanning four distinct collections: Legend, LVX, Lifestyle, Preferred Residences including their sister brand, Beyond Green.

"What I love about this partnership is that these properties aren't interchangeable. Each one is genuinely distinct, fully rooted in its place and its history," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. "We've always believed that Bilt should work for the way our members actually live, and travel is a huge part of that. Being able to take points you earned on rent and use them at a cliffside villa in Santorini or a historic estate in Tuscany are the kinds of moments we're building toward. Preferred Hotels & Resorts gets that same thing about real hospitality that we do, and we're excited to bring their world to our members."

“Our partnership with Bilt introduces our global portfolio of unique luxury hotels to Bilt members," said Lori Strasberg, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Digital Experience & Loyalty for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "As more travelers seek memorable, one-of a kind experiences, this is an exciting opportunity for Bilt members to learn about and access the extraordinary experiences our hotels offer. We’re proud to welcome Bilt members into the I Prefer Hotel Rewards community.”

Bilt Members can transfer Bilt Points to I Prefer Hotel Rewards by navigating to the Transfer tab in the Bilt app or on Bilt.com, selecting I Prefer Hotel Rewards, linking their accounts, and choosing how many points to transfer. Points can be transferred in 1,000-point increments, with a 1,000-point minimum for Silver, Gold, and Platinum members and a 2,000-point minimum for Blue members.

For more information, visit bilt.com/p/preferred.

About Bilt Launched in 2021, Bilt is the membership for where you live and the hospitality platform powering the residential ecosystem around it. For members, Bilt makes where our members live the center of their lives — allowing them to earn rewards on housing payments, access neighborhood services, build a path to homeownership, and redeem points across a best-in-class travel and lifestyle ecosystem including airlines, hotels, boutique fitness studios, neighborhood restaurants, and more. For partners, from residential properties and neighborhood merchants to travel advisors, Bilt's hospitality platform provides the tools to deliver exceptional customer experiences and build deeper relationships with residents. The Bilt Alliance spans more than 6.5 million homes across the country, developed in partnership with some of the nation's largest residential owners and operators. Bilt boasts the highest value rewards currency on the market today. For more information, visit www.bilt.com.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 625 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

About I Prefer Hotel Rewards

The I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands and programs such as Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at over 700 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With more than 6 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit IPrefer.com/enroll.