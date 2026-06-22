ATSG Expands Asia-Pacific Presence Through Long-Term Freighter Lease with Air Hong Kong

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG), a leading provider of aviation leasing, cargo and passenger air transportation, aircraft maintenance, and aviation services, today announced that Air Hong Kong, a member of the Cathay Group, has entered into a long-term lease agreement for an Airbus A330 Passenger-to-Freighter (A330P2F) aircraft owned by ATSG subsidiary Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc. (CAM).

The aircraft is expected to enter service during the fourth quarter of 2026 and will support Cathay Cargo's regional freight network serving the Chinese Mainland and other destinations throughout Asia.

Air Hong Kong Chief Operating Officer Agatha Lee said: “We look forward to welcoming this newest addition to our fleet, which will enable Air Hong Kong to leverage the opportunities presented by the Three-Runway System at Hong Kong International Airport to expand our presence in the region. This marks an exciting chapter for Air Hong Kong as we expand our business to support the ongoing development of the Hong Kong international aviation hub.”

The agreement strengthens ATSG's presence in the Asia-Pacific region, one of the world's most important and fastest-growing air cargo markets, while supporting Cathay Cargo's continued network expansion and capacity growth strategy.

"This placement reflects the growing demand for efficient widebody freighter capacity across the Asia-Pacific region and underscores the strength of ATSG's leasing platform," said Greg Mays, President and Chief Executive Officer of ATSG. "Cathay Cargo and Air Hong Kong are recognized leaders in global air cargo, and we are proud to support their continued growth with a proven freighter solution. Hong Kong remains one of the world's most important cargo gateways, and this transaction aligns with ATSG's strategy to expand our relationships with premier operators in key international markets."

The Airbus A330P2F has become an increasingly attractive solution for cargo operators seeking fuel-efficient regional and medium-haul freighter capacity. The aircraft's payload capability, operational flexibility, and economics make it well suited for high-frequency cargo operations throughout Asia.

"Air Hong Kong's selection of this A330P2F demonstrates the value proposition the platform offers operators looking to expand and modernize their fleets," said Andy Lawrence, President of Cargo Aircraft Management. "We are pleased to support the Cathay Group with this aircraft and look forward to building upon our relationship in the years ahead. The A330 freighter continues to generate strong interest globally as operators seek efficient solutions to meet evolving cargo demand."

The leased aircraft is part of ATSG's growing portfolio of freighter aircraft and reflects the company's continued investment in serving customers across global cargo markets.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a leading provider of aircraft leasing, air transportation, and aviation support solutions. As an integrated aviation enterprise, ATSG combines leasing, cargo and passenger airline operations, aircraft maintenance, and support services to deliver flexible, end-to-end solutions for customers worldwide. ATSG supports a diverse fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 freighter aircraft, as well as Boeing 777 and 767 passenger aircraft supporting global ACMI and charter operations. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit our website at www.atsginc.com.