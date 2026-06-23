Tetra Tech Awarded Digital Systems Integration Contract for Wastewater Authority in California

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that California’s Encina Wastewater Authority (EWA) has selected Tetra Tech for a single-award contract to deliver digital automation and operational technology (OT) network solutions for the Cogeneration Low-Emission Augmentation and Retrofit (CLEAR) project.

Tetra Tech Digital Systems specialists will securely integrate new microgrid control and gas conditioning systems within the plant's existing digital infrastructure, supporting sustainable resource recovery by maximizing biogas efficiency and minimizing emissions. Our digital systems experts will oversee the design-build team on behalf of EWA and bring siloed information systems together across new oxidation catalyst emissions controls, biological trickling filters, a 1-megawatt linear generator facility, a digester biogas conditioning facility, and a 1.5 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.

“Tetra Tech has been Leading with Science® as Encina Wastewater Authority’s operational technology and systems integrator since 2017, a partnership that reflects the importance of secure, optimized OT systems for wastewater treatment,” said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to provide unified approaches for secure SCADA and OT systems to deliver a reliable, resilient solution to managing energy resources for this essential resource recovery and emissions reduction effort.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.