Andluca Has Secured a SAFE Investment From an Undisclosed Strategic Investor to Support Its Commercial Scale-Up and Provide Momentum for Its Upcoming Series A Financing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavka Capital is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Andluca, a developer of intelligent glass and advanced materials technologies, on its Series A capital raise. Andluca has secured a SAFE investment from an undisclosed strategic investor with global operations, relevant industry expertise, access to global glass manufacturing infrastructure, and established distribution networks. The investment supports Andluca’s commercial scale-up, provides momentum for its upcoming Series A financing, and advances the parties’ strategic collaboration.

The anchor strategic investor brings Andluca direct access to global glass manufacturing infrastructure and established distribution networks, providing a path to OEM-scale production and established channels into commercial glazing and residential window markets. The partnership positions Andluca to accelerate product adoption with glass fabricators, window and door manufacturers, homebuilders, and other channel partners.

Andluca’s Innovio™ Glass platform is designed to turn windows into intelligent, connected surfaces through a combination of electricity-producing glass, sensing, and embedded AI. The company’s initial focus is the $365B global architectural glass and built environment market, with potential expansion into transportation, AR/VR eyewear, anti-counterfeiting, and other markets.

ABOUT ANDLUCA

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Andluca develops advanced UV-active materials and intelligent glass systems for the built environment, transportation, consumer electronics, and other materials-enabled markets. A Princeton University spin-out, the company’s proprietary materials platform enables optical and electronic functionality across glass, coatings, and other surfaces. The company’s first commercial products, SafeFlight UV™ and Innovio™ Glass, are built on this platform and use materials that are heavy-metal-free, PFAS-free, durable, and cost-effective to manufacture at scale.

Learn more at andluca.com.

ABOUT MAVKA CAPITAL

Mavka Capital is an investment banking firm providing M&A, growth capital, and strategic advisory services to emerging-growth and middle-market companies across technology, climate, and industrial innovation. Securities are offered through Finalis Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.