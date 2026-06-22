IQM Named Among Quantum Collaborators in HPE's New Hybrid Quantum-HPC Platform

ESPOO, Finland & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise has named IQM Quantum Computers among the companies collaborating on its hybrid classical-quantum computing platform, announced at HPE Discover Las Vegas.

IQM, a global leader in full-stack superconducting quantum computers, is contributing superconducting quantum processor technology to the effort, in which HPE is integrating multiple quantum modalities with its Cray supercomputing infrastructure.

This collaboration strengthens IQM's global expansion plans as the company prepares for its planned Nasdaq listing through a merger with Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RAAQ).

For IQM, HPE's selection places the company at the center of one of the computing industry's most significant efforts to bring quantum and high-performance computing together, an integration widely regarded as the leading near-term path for quantum in both research and enterprise settings.

Pairing quantum computers with classical supercomputers allows each to handle the workloads it is best suited for, with the quantum system acting as a specialised accelerator for problems where classical methods fall short.

“IQM is relentlessly focusing on Production Quantum and scaling the adoption of quantum computing through data-center integration: the work that matters now is closing the gap between a quantum computer that runs in a lab and one that runs in a data center; being part of HPE's platform and live at Oak Ridge is that work, for customers who own their systems,” said Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers.

This development follows IQM's installation of its first on-premises quantum computer in the United States, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory — one of the world's leading high-performance computing facilities. As with IQM's deployments elsewhere, the customer owns and operates the full-stack system on-site, integrated with existing infrastructure — a model in which the customer controls the hardware, the data, and the intellectual property generated on the machine.

IQM has sold 23 quantum systems globally to date, more than any other quantum hardware manufacturer. Among them, IQM will deliver the world's first quantum computer to a private enterprise, Galaxy Systemy Informatyczne in Poland, and will install a system with TOYO Corporation in Japan — the first enterprise to purchase a quantum computer in the country.

In addition, IQM is collaborating with NVIDIA on agentic calibration, applying AI to a practical bottleneck in operating quantum systems at scale.

Recently, IQM announced an upsized PIPE of over USD 146 million, with a new commitment from Ilmarinen, a Finnish pension giant, ahead of its Nasdaq listing — underscoring growing institutional confidence in the company.

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum computers and cloud platform access to research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, national laboratories and enterprises worldwide. IQM's on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018, headquartered in Finland with major operations in Munich, it has over 400 employees. IQM operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM filed an F-4 registration statement with the SEC, which has since been declared effective, with the intention to become the first publicly listed European quantum company on Nasdaq Global Exchange in the U.S by merging with Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RAAQ).