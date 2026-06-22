INFRONEER Teams with Accenture to Build New Financial Data and Insights Platform to Advance its Group Management Capabilities in Just Three Months

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INFRONEER Holdings Inc. ("INFRONEER HD"), in collaboration with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and SAP Japan, today announced that it has built a new financial data and insights platform—the digital core of its data driven management—in just three months. This rapid delivery was made possible by CEO-led business process reengineering.

The new platform is the first deliverable of a broader project to build a data-driven, next generation digital core that seamlessly connects management information end-to-end—from project-level cost management to group-wide financial accounting—enabling faster, more sophisticated decision-making across the group. This project marks a key step in INFRONEER HD's transformation toward becoming an integrated infrastructure service company spanning the full lifecycle of infrastructure, moving beyond the traditional contracting-centered model. Responding to industry-wide challenges such as aging infrastructure, labor shortages, and slow digitalization, and amid group expansion through M&A, INFRONEER HD has advanced its group management capabilities by consolidating and visualizing critical management data with Accenture. INFRONEER Strategy & Innovation*, a joint venture established by the two companies in April 2025 accelerated this work.

For this project, SAP® Cloud ERP was implemented for the financial accounting domain at the core of group management. Achieving one of the fastest implementations of its kind in Japan reflects INFRONEER HD's long-standing, management led business reform approach—working closely with its operating companies to deeply understand frontline realities and business specifics. The achievement was further driven by the new implementation approach announced by Accenture and SAP in April—designed to rapidly deploy SAP Cloud ERP as a foundation for AI driven value creation—and by a joint dedicated team that led delivery.

Looking ahead, INFRONEER HD and Accenture will extend this approach to additional functions such as procurement and cost management, while advancing AI-powered analytics and predictive insights to elevate the quality and speed of decision-making across the group. In the longer term, INFRONEER HD aims to evolve these initiatives into a model that can be scaled across the infrastructure and construction industry, contributing to industry-wide productivity and the resolution of societal challenges surrounding infrastructure.

Kazunari Kibe, Representative Executive Officer and President, INFRONEER Holdings Inc., said, "The most important insight from this project is that building core enterprise systems should be treated not as an operational project, but as a management driven initiative. These projects often become prolonged because development begins before management has defined what data it needs to see and how it will use that data to make decisions—questions only management can answer. At INFRONEER HD, we have long practiced data driven management and refined our management framework together with Accenture. That foundation enabled us to deploy our financial accounting system in just three months and begin expanding into other business areas—rather than years such projects typically require. Going forward, we plan to extend this approach into other functions and across the entire group and position management led, data driven transformation as a catalyst for innovation in the infrastructure and construction industry."

Dai Hamaoka, Representative Director and President Japan Country Managing Director, Accenture, said, "Through its Reinvention Services, Accenture helps clients achieve rapid transformation by integrating management and performance improvement, business and operational reform, core system modernization, data and AI, ecosystem collaboration, and operations outsourcing into a single, connected effort. Our work with INFRONEER HD is Reinvention Services in action: We combined data- and AI-powered business reform with operational efficiency and end-to-end transformation from the boardroom to the front line to bring core enterprise systems live in just three months. This is a best-case outcome enabled by specific preconditions—executive engagement, prior business reform, organizational culture, and industry and process context—and while it may not apply to every client, this approach can reliably reduce both implementation timelines and investment. As AI becomes central to enterprise management, the ability to deliver this kind of implementation speed is more critical than ever to sharpening decision-making, raising productivity, and strengthening competitiveness."

Yoshiro Horikawa, President & Representative Director, SAP Japan, said, "This initiative by INFRONEER HD represents a concrete outcome of the collaboration program between SAP Japan and Accenture to rapidly establish SAP Cloud ERP as a foundation for AI driven value creation. Brought live in just three months, this advanced project serves as a flagship SAP Cloud ERP initiative in Japan's construction industry. By combining customers' strong commitment to management transformation and deep understanding of Japanese business operations with SAP's global standardization expertise and advanced technologies, SAP Japan will continue supporting customers in advancing operations that underpin social infrastructure."

* For more information about INFRONEER Strategy & Innovation, please visit https://www.isi.infroneer.com/.

About INFRONEER Holdings

INFRONEER Holdings (“INFRONEER HD”) was established in 2021 with Maeda Corporation, Maeda Road Construction, and Maeda Seisakusho as its core operating companies. Building on the engineering capabilities cultivated over many years across civil engineering, building construction, paving, and machinery, INFRONEER HD is an integrated infrastructure services company that manages the entire lifecycle of infrastructure—from planning and proposal, through design and construction, to operation and maintenance.

Since its founding, INFRONEER HD has steadily expanded its business domains—welcoming Japan Wind Development and Sumitomo Mitsui Construction into the group, with Swing Corporation scheduled to join in July 2026—extending its reach into areas including renewable energy and water infrastructure.

In response to societal challenges such as aging infrastructure and population decline, INFRONEER HD is driving a business model transformation built on the concept of "contracting and de-construction." By proactively assuming project risk and covering the entire value chain from investment, development and construction to operation and maintenance in an integrated manner, the company contributes to the realization of sustainable infrastructure and the creation of new value.

For more information about INFRONEER Holdings, please visit https://www.infroneer.com/en/.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com.

About SAP Japan

SAP Japan was established in 1992 as the Japanese subsidiary of SAP SE. As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit http://www.sap.com/japan.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Copyright © 2026 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

© 2026 SAP SE. All rights reserved. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.