Cornelis and xFusion Deliver High-Performance Infrastructure for European Automotive and Industrial HPC

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornelis, a leading provider of intelligent networking solutions for AI and high performance computing (HPC), and xFusion, a global provider of computing infrastructure and services, announced a collaboration to deliver high-performance infrastructure solutions for industrial HPC and AI environments, including automotive and advanced engineering workloads across Europe.

“This collaboration combines high-performance compute and intelligent networking to help customers maximize utilization, accelerate engineering and AI-driven workflows, and improve efficiency across large-scale infrastructure." -Lisa Spelman, CEO, Cornelis Share

The joint platform combines xFusion’s FusionServer infrastructure with Cornelis’ CN5000 intelligent networking technology to support increasingly complex engineering and simulation applications, including computational fluid dynamics (CFD), crash simulation, structural analysis, digital twin modeling, and AI-enhanced design processes.

“As HPC and AI workloads continue to grow in scale and complexity, organizations need infrastructure that can scale efficiently without introducing bottlenecks,” said Lisa Spelman, CEO of Cornelis. “This collaboration combines high-performance compute and intelligent networking to help customers maximize utilization, accelerate engineering and AI-driven workflows, and improve efficiency across large-scale infrastructure environments.”

As organizations across industries adopt larger-scale simulation and AI-assisted development efforts, infrastructure demands continue to increase dramatically. Engineering and research teams are under growing pressure to process larger datasets, reduce time to results, and scale compute environments efficiently without introducing unnecessary complexity or performance bottlenecks. Cornelis’ CN5000 networking platform delivers the low-latency, high-bandwidth interconnect required for these compute-intensive environments, while xFusion’s FusionServer infrastructure is architected for demanding HPC deployments.

“Our FusionServer platforms are purpose-built for high-density HPC deployments,” said Frank Qin, CEO at xFusion Europe. “Together with Cornelis, we are helping customers build infrastructure environments optimized for large-scale modeling, simulation, and other data-intensive workloads.”

The collaboration enables customers to scale HPC clusters more efficiently while maintaining consistent application performance across growing compute environments.

The partnership builds on years of joint work across multiple generations of infrastructure and networking technologies, giving both companies deep experience supporting performance-sensitive HPC environments.

The combined platform supports a wide range of applications, including computational fluid dynamics (CFD), crash simulation, structural analysis, digital twin modeling, large-scale analytics, and emerging AI-enhanced engineering workflows.

The joint solution also aligns with growing demand for more energy-efficient infrastructure. xFusion’s liquid-cooled FusionServer designs pair with Cornelis’ end-to-end liquid-cooled networking capabilities to help organizations improve thermal efficiency, infrastructure density, and overall system utilization in large-scale deployments.

About Cornelis

Cornelis delivers high-performance, scale-out and scale-up networking solutions that accelerate AI and HPC workloads. Cornelis technology enables lossless, congestion-free networking that reduces training time, improves inference, and maximizes compute utilization. From foundation model training to complex climate modeling and real-time analytics, Cornelis solutions power the most demanding workloads across commercial, academic, government, and cloud environments. With a focus on performance, scalability, and efficiency, Cornelis helps organizations achieve faster insights and greater return on infrastructure investments. Visit us at International Supercomputing (ISC’26) Booth E02 in Hamburg, Germany June 22-26, or learn more at www.cornelis.com.

FAQ

What was announced? Cornelis and xFusion announced a collaboration to deliver high-performance infrastructure solutions for industrial HPC and AI environments, combining xFusion’s FusionServer platforms with Cornelis CN5000 intelligent networking technology.

What is CN5000 and why does it matter? CN5000 is Cornelis’ high-performance networking solution designed to improve efficiency, reduce congestion, and accelerate compute-intensive workloads such as AI, simulation, and data analytics.

What systems are supported? The certification covers xFusion servers based on Intel and AMD CPU architectures, supporting a range of enterprise and HPC configurations.

What types of workloads benefit from this solution? The combined solution is optimized for data-intensive workloads including simulation, modeling, large-scale analytics, and other high-performance computing applications across industries like manufacturing and life sciences.

Why is this collaboration important for customers? It provides a validated, tested solution that helps organizations improve performance, reduce infrastructure bottlenecks, and scale compute workloads more efficiently without added complexity.