Xumo Expands Contextual Targeting Capabilities Through Gracenote and IRIS.TV Integrations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xumo, the streaming platform joint venture between Comcast and Charter, today announced expanded integrations with Gracenote and IRIS.TV. The new capabilities give advertisers access to distinct contextual signals across Xumo’s FAST inventory, supporting more precise, brand-enhancing activation across both linear and on-demand streaming content. As streaming audiences fragment across apps, devices, and services, advertisers need better signals to reach viewers in the right content environments, where relevant ads can drive 5.2 times higher brand purchase intent. Through the expanded integrations, Xumo is broadening how contextual intelligence can be used in streaming, being among the first to bring signals commonly associated with on-demand libraries to FAST channels.

Gracenote CTV Content Intelligence delivers standardized, source-validated program-level metadata, IDs and taxonomy to Xumo’s streaming inventory, creating a common language that helps marketers evaluate FAST opportunities and activate campaigns with transparency, precision and scale. IRIS.TV brings video-level contextual intelligence to the FAST service, enabling leading AI models to analyze content frame-by-frame and surface signals across Xumo’s linear and on-demand programming. Combined, these capabilities enable advertisers to improve relevance, reduce waste and support stronger performance outcomes across Xumo’s FAST footprint of 2,000 channels on more than 30 platforms.

“Xumo’s expanded integrations with Gracenote and IRIS.TV give marketers better tools to understand and activate around live streaming content,” says Jerrold Son, Vice President, Ad Revenue Operations at Xumo Advertising. “By bringing deeper contextual signals across all our FAST programming, including linear, we’re helping advertisers improve brand safety and suitability, better navigate content genres, and bring more actionable context into programmatic buying.”

“As FAST platforms continue to grow and establish themselves as go-to destinations for viewers, precise ad placement within premium content has never been more critical," said Jake Richardson, VP of Partnerships at Gracenote. "We look forward to our partnership with Xumo finally giving buyers the deeper understanding of content they need to maximize the impact of their FAST investments.”

"Together, with Xumo, we at Viant and IRIS.TV are giving brands the ability to activate against the precise content moments that drive attention, from live sports to premium streaming, and tie that directly to outcomes,” said Richie Hyden, SVP of Publisher Solutions at Viant Technology.

This news comes as Xumo comes off a record year for Xumo Play, including approximately 40% year-over-year monthly active user growth, 64% increase in total hours watched and 22% rise in time spent per user. As FAST continues to evolve, Xumo is building on that momentum by helping marketers move faster around the moments that drive attention, combining scale, smarter signals and vast inventory to make streaming campaigns more relevant and effective.

About Xumo

Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform for the entire entertainment industry. The company consists of three primary lines of business: Xumo devices, Xumo Play, and Xumo Enterprise. Powered by Comcast’s global entertainment platform, Xumo devices feature a world-class user interface that includes universal voice search capabilities, making it easy for consumers to find and enjoy their favorite streaming content. Xumo Play is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of ad-supported linear channels and on-demand options that anchors the free content offering on Xumo devices and is also available as an app on other major streaming platforms. Xumo Enterprise is the business-to-business arm of the joint venture, providing content makers, distributors and advertisers with tools and services to make FAST content more accessible.

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV, a Viant Technology company, is the leading content data marketplace for streaming. We structure, connect, and activate the world’s video-level data to create better viewing experiences and advertising outcomes. Our content identifier, the IRIS_ID, enables our partners to build scalable advertising solutions for contextual and brand-suitability planning, targeting, and measurement. Learn more about the IRIS_ID and the IRIS-enabled™ ecosystem of premium sellers, data partners, and ad platforms at www.iris.tv.

About Gracenote

Gracenote is the content intelligence business unit of Nielsen. We standardize the way the global media and entertainment ecosystem indexes content and associated metadata, allowing it to flow between creators, distributors, platforms and advertisers. By providing unmatched depth across 50M+ titles and 80K+ channels and catalogs, we power the modern search, discovery and navigation experiences that connect people to the TV, movies, music and sports they love—in 70+ languages across 80+ countries. For more information, visit Gracenote.com or follow us on LinkedIn.