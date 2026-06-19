EDF power solutions North America and the Saulteau First Nations Announce the Execution of an Electricity Purchase Agreement for the Taylor South Wind Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saulteau First Nations and EDF power solutions North America announce the signing of a 30-year Electricity Purchase Agreement (EPA) with BC Hydro (BCH) for the 200.6 megawatt (MW) Taylor South Wind Project. The contract was awarded as part of BCH’s 2025 Call for Power and will help the Province of British Columbia meet its growing demand for clean electricity to supply future economic growth.

The Taylor South Wind project is an expansion of the Taylor Wind project which was awarded an EPA contract in 2025. It is an equity partnership, between EDF power solutions and Saulteau First Nations, with the Saulteau First Nations holding a 51% economic interest in the project. Located on Crown Land in the Peace River Region, approximately 10 km south of Taylor, B.C., the project expects to begin delivery of enough power for 60,000 homes in 2032.

“Clean, affordable electricity is essential to strengthening B.C.’s ability to power itself, grow the economy and attract private-sector investment that creates good jobs across the province, and that’s why we’re taking transformative action now to build out BC Hydro’s system,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “These projects significantly expand our electricity supply, supporting long-term growth while keeping power reliable and affordable for people and businesses.”

As one of 4 clean energy projects selected by BC Hydro to advance in its 2025 Call for Power, Taylor South will supply clean, affordable electricity to serve B.C.’s growing communities and housing needs, as people and businesses choose clean energy in their lives, homes, vehicles and businesses.

Charlotte Mitha, President and CEO, BC Hydro stated, “Expanding wind generation strengthens and diversifies BC Hydro’s power supply, while our flexible hydroelectric system ensures reliability when wind conditions change. Together, these projects will play a key role in delivering the clean, affordable electricity B.C. needs to drive economic growth and support strong, resilient communities.”

Taylor South will represent an overall investment of approximately $650 million, of which more than $150 million will be spent on key development and construction-related activities in the local economy. It will create over 250 jobs through development, construction, and operational activities.

“Our investment in Taylor South will create jobs and economic development, while also respecting our Treaty and making wise use of our natural resources,” said Chief Rudy Paquette, Saulteau First Nations. “Together, we are proving that reconciliation means creating triple-win solutions that benefit everyone. This is the future, and the future is bright.”

“We are very excited to be able to build on our existing partnership with the Saulteau First Nations,” said Mark Gallagher, Senior Director Development at EDF power solutions. “The award of Taylor South is a testament to the joint efforts and progress our partnership has made over the last three years and reflects the trust we have built in the community. EDF power solutions is one of Canada’s leading wind energy developers, and working closely with Saulteau and other local First Nations, we are confident we can help the BC Government and BC Hydro achieve their goals of adding clean power to the grid, to help sustain future economic growth in the area and create good family supporting jobs. We look forward to developing and building the Taylor South project alongside our partners.”

Taylor South will continue to engage with First Nations, local residents and communities, as well as key government agencies and stakeholders to ensure the project is well supported and advances to meet the planned in-service date of 2032.

About EDF power solutions North America

Bringing together the businesses of EDF Renewables and EDF Group International Division, EDF power solutions is an international energy player which develops, builds and operates low-carbon energy production facilities as well as flexible power ​and electricity transmission solutions.

In North America, EDF power solutions has been providing clean energy solutions throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico since 1987 as a market-leading independent power producer and service provider, serving utilities, corporations, industries, communities, institutions, and investors with reliable, low-carbon energy solutions to meet growing demand.

From developing and building scalable wind (onshore and offshore), solar, storage (battery and pumped storage hydropower), smart EV charging, microgrids, green hydrogen, and transmission projects, to maximizing performance and profitability through skilled operations, maintenance and innovative asset optimization, our teams deliver expert solutions along the entire value chain—from origination to commercial operation. Our portfolio consists of 26 gigawatts of developed projects and 17 gigawatts under service contracts.

EDF power solutions is an affiliate of the EDF Group, a world leader in power production. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Saulteau First Nations

Saulteau First Nations is a progressive Self Governed Nation, located close to Moberly lake, near the Peace River in Northern BC and is part of Treaty 8 First Nations. With around 1,500 members who self-identify with a mixture of Dunne-Zaa (Beaver), Néhiyawak (Cree), Iyarhe Nakoda (Stoney), Haudenosaunee (Iroquois), and Nahkawe (Saulteau) customs and beliefs. However, Néhiyawak (Cree) is now the most common Indigenous language spoken by our members. Saulteau First Nations is a healthy, culturally vibrant, Nation ready for tomorrow. Our cultural teachings and traditions guide us and keep us rooted as we move forward into the future. As stewards of the land, we ensure that the best sustainable practices are followed, now and in the future. Visit us at: www.saulteau.com